How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary Rohman-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake will hit the pitch in MLS play on Saturday, March 26. The game at Children's Mercy Park gets underway at 7:00 PM ET on TUDN. Sporting Kansas City currently has three points, ranking 24th in the league. Real Salt Lake has 10 points, and is third overall.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake

Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake Stats

  • Sporting Kansas City is 24th in MLS offensively (0.8 goals per game), and Real Salt Lake is sixth defensively (0.8 allowed per game).
  • Real Salt Lake is eighth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Sporting Kansas City is 20th defensively (2.0 conceded per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Sporting Kansas City is 24th in the league, at -5.
  • Real Salt Lake has a goal differential of +3 on the season, which is eighth in the league.

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

  • Roger Espinoza is Sporting Kansas City's leading scorer this season, with one goal in four games (31st in league).
  • Daniel Salloi also has one goal (in two league games).
  • Felipe Hernandez has one assist in four games -- No. 1 on Sporting Kansas City, and 17th in the league.

Real Salt Lake Key Players

Sporting Kansas City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Houston

W 1-0

Home

3/12/2022

Colorado

L 2-0

Away

3/19/2022

Chicago

L 3-1

Away

3/26/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

4/2/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

4/9/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

4/17/2022

LAFC

-

Away

Real Salt Lake Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Seattle

W 1-0

Home

3/12/2022

New England

W 3-2

Away

3/19/2022

Nashville SC

W 2-1

Home

3/26/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

4/2/2022

Colorado

-

Away

4/9/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

4/17/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
