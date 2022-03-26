How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake will hit the pitch in MLS play on Saturday, March 26. The game at Children's Mercy Park gets underway at 7:00 PM ET on TUDN. Sporting Kansas City currently has three points, ranking 24th in the league. Real Salt Lake has 10 points, and is third overall.
How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake
- Match Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake Stats
- Sporting Kansas City is 24th in MLS offensively (0.8 goals per game), and Real Salt Lake is sixth defensively (0.8 allowed per game).
- Real Salt Lake is eighth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Sporting Kansas City is 20th defensively (2.0 conceded per game).
- In terms of goal differential, Sporting Kansas City is 24th in the league, at -5.
- Real Salt Lake has a goal differential of +3 on the season, which is eighth in the league.
Sporting Kansas City Key Players
- Roger Espinoza is Sporting Kansas City's leading scorer this season, with one goal in four games (31st in league).
- Daniel Salloi also has one goal (in two league games).
- Felipe Hernandez has one assist in four games -- No. 1 on Sporting Kansas City, and 17th in the league.
Real Salt Lake Key Players
Sporting Kansas City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Houston
W 1-0
Home
3/12/2022
Colorado
L 2-0
Away
3/19/2022
Chicago
L 3-1
Away
3/26/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
4/2/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
4/9/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
4/17/2022
LAFC
-
Away
Real Salt Lake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Seattle
W 1-0
Home
3/12/2022
New England
W 3-2
Away
3/19/2022
Nashville SC
W 2-1
Home
3/26/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
4/2/2022
Colorado
-
Away
4/9/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
4/17/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
How To Watch
March
26
2022
Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)