Sporting have had a less than ideal start to their Champions League campaign after their 5-1 defeat to Ajax. With Besiktas coming up next for them in October, it may be do-or-die time here for the Lisbon side.

How to Watch Sporting vs. Borussia Dortmund:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

Dortmund fared better, beating Besiktas 2-1 - a clean sheet until four minutes deep into added extra time for the match. They are currently fourth in the Bundesliga and have had little trouble finding the back of the net this season, win or lose. Erling Haaland has been prolific for the side, with seven Bundesliga goals already under his belt, despite being just five matches into the season - something only Robert Lewandowski himself can claim to equal.

With Pedro Gonçalves back from the injury that sidelined him against Ajax, Sporting will have another major advantage on their side. The 23-year-old striker is perhaps Sporting's best at capitalizing on opportunity inside the box, and fighting fire with fire may be their strongest bet in the face of Borussia Dortmund's own formidable offense.

They absolutely must maintain the composure of their backline, however, as the goal difference cumulated in their previous match currently has them at the bottom of Group C.

Captain Sebastián Coates will be the key to finding that critical balance between creativity and discipline, but the Argentina native is as well-prepared for this task as any.