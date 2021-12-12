Empoli FC visits SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday at 12:00 PM ET in Serie A, with the action broadcast on CBS Sports Network. With 36 points, Napoli is currently third in the league table. Empoli FC has 23 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Napoli vs. Empoli FC

Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Napoli and Empoli FC Stats

Napoli is scoring 2.1 goals per game (fourth in Serie A), and Empoli FC is giving up 1.8 per game (13th in league).

Empoli FC is eighth in Serie A in goals scored (26 in 16 games), and Napoli is first in goals conceded (12 in 16).

Napoli's goal differential is +22, second in the league.

Empoli FC's goal differential (-3) is 12th in the league.

Napoli Key Players

Piotr Zielinski is Napoli's leading scorer this year, with five goals in 15 games (16th in league).

Fabian Ruiz also has five goals (in 15 league games).

Napoli's leader in assists is Lorenzo Insigne, who has five in 15 games (second in league).

Empoli FC Key Players

Empoli FC is led by Nedim Bajrami, with three goals in 16 games (43rd in league).

Federico Di Francesco is tied for the Empoli FC lead in goals scored this season with three goals in 12 games.

Empoli FC's best playmaker is Bajrami, with three assists (on 16 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Napoli Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Lazio W 4-0 Home 12/1/2021 Sassuolo D 2-2 Away 12/4/2021 Atalanta L 3-2 Home 12/12/2021 Empoli FC - Home 12/19/2021 AC Milan - Away 12/22/2021 Spezia Calcio - Home 1/6/2022 Juventus - Away

Empoli FC Schedule