Publish date:
How to Watch SSC Napoli vs. Empoli FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Empoli FC visits SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday at 12:00 PM ET in Serie A, with the action broadcast on CBS Sports Network. With 36 points, Napoli is currently third in the league table. Empoli FC has 23 points, and is in 11th place.
How to Watch Napoli vs. Empoli FC
- Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
Napoli and Empoli FC Stats
- Napoli is scoring 2.1 goals per game (fourth in Serie A), and Empoli FC is giving up 1.8 per game (13th in league).
- Empoli FC is eighth in Serie A in goals scored (26 in 16 games), and Napoli is first in goals conceded (12 in 16).
- Napoli's goal differential is +22, second in the league.
- Empoli FC's goal differential (-3) is 12th in the league.
Napoli Key Players
- Piotr Zielinski is Napoli's leading scorer this year, with five goals in 15 games (16th in league).
- Fabian Ruiz also has five goals (in 15 league games).
- Napoli's leader in assists is Lorenzo Insigne, who has five in 15 games (second in league).
Empoli FC Key Players
- Empoli FC is led by Nedim Bajrami, with three goals in 16 games (43rd in league).
- Federico Di Francesco is tied for the Empoli FC lead in goals scored this season with three goals in 12 games.
- Empoli FC's best playmaker is Bajrami, with three assists (on 16 chances created) in 16 league appearances.
Napoli Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Lazio
W 4-0
Home
12/1/2021
Sassuolo
D 2-2
Away
12/4/2021
Atalanta
L 3-2
Home
12/12/2021
Empoli FC
-
Home
12/19/2021
AC Milan
-
Away
12/22/2021
Spezia Calcio
-
Home
1/6/2022
Juventus
-
Away
Empoli FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Fiorentina
W 2-1
Home
12/2/2021
Torino
D 2-2
Away
12/6/2021
Udinese
W 3-1
Home
12/12/2021
Napoli
-
Away
12/19/2021
Spezia Calcio
-
Away
12/22/2021
AC Milan
-
Home
1/16/2022
Venezia
-
Away
How To Watch
December
12
2021
Napoli vs. Empoli
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
