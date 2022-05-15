SSC Napoli vs. Genoa CFC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

Genoa CFC hits the pitch against SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday, May 15. The two Serie A teams will play at 9:00 AM ET. Napoli has 73 points, and is third in the league. Genoa has 28 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch Napoli vs. Genoa

Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Sunday, May 15, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Napoli and Genoa Stats

Napoli puts up 1.9 goals per game (third in Serie A), and Genoa gives up 1.6 per match (11th in league).

Genoa is scoring 0.8 goals per game (20th in Serie A), and Napoli is conceding 0.9 per match (first in league).

Napoli is second in the league in goal differential, at +37.

Genoa's goal differential is -29, 17th in the league.

Napoli Key Players

Victor Osimhen is Napoli's leading scorer, with 13 goals (on 57 shots) in 25 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Napoli is Dries Mertens, who has 11 goals in 31 games.

Napoli's leader in assists is Lorenzo Insigne, who has nine (on 51 chances created) in 31 league appearances.

Genoa Key Players

Napoli Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Empoli FC L 3-2 Away 4/30/2022 Sassuolo W 6-1 Home 5/7/2022 Torino W 1-0 Away 5/15/2022 Genoa - Home 5/22/2022 Spezia Calcio - Away

Genoa Schedule