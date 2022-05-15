SSC Napoli vs. Genoa CFC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

How to Watch SSC Napoli vs. Genoa CFC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Genoa CFC hits the pitch against SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday, May 15. The two Serie A teams will play at 9:00 AM ET. Napoli has 73 points, and is third in the league. Genoa has 28 points, and is in 19th place.
How to Watch Napoli vs. Genoa
- Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Napoli and Genoa Stats
- Napoli puts up 1.9 goals per game (third in Serie A), and Genoa gives up 1.6 per match (11th in league).
- Genoa is scoring 0.8 goals per game (20th in Serie A), and Napoli is conceding 0.9 per match (first in league).
- Napoli is second in the league in goal differential, at +37.
- Genoa's goal differential is -29, 17th in the league.
Napoli Key Players
- Victor Osimhen is Napoli's leading scorer, with 13 goals (on 57 shots) in 25 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Napoli is Dries Mertens, who has 11 goals in 31 games.
- Napoli's leader in assists is Lorenzo Insigne, who has nine (on 51 chances created) in 31 league appearances.
Genoa Key Players
Napoli Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Empoli FC
L 3-2
Away
4/30/2022
Sassuolo
W 6-1
Home
5/7/2022
Torino
W 1-0
Away
5/15/2022
Genoa
-
Home
5/22/2022
Spezia Calcio
-
Away
Genoa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Cagliari
W 1-0
Home
4/30/2022
Sampdoria
L 1-0
Away
5/6/2022
Juventus
W 2-1
Home
5/15/2022
Napoli
-
Away
5/22/2022
Bologna
-
Home
How To Watch
May
15
2022
Napoli vs. Genoa
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)