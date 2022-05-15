SSC Napoli vs. Genoa CFC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch SSC Napoli vs. Genoa CFC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Genoa CFC hits the pitch against SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday, May 15. The two Serie A teams will play at 9:00 AM ET. Napoli has 73 points, and is third in the league. Genoa has 28 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch Napoli vs. Genoa

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Napoli and Genoa Stats

  • Napoli puts up 1.9 goals per game (third in Serie A), and Genoa gives up 1.6 per match (11th in league).
  • Genoa is scoring 0.8 goals per game (20th in Serie A), and Napoli is conceding 0.9 per match (first in league).
  • Napoli is second in the league in goal differential, at +37.
  • Genoa's goal differential is -29, 17th in the league.

Napoli Key Players

  • Victor Osimhen is Napoli's leading scorer, with 13 goals (on 57 shots) in 25 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Napoli is Dries Mertens, who has 11 goals in 31 games.
  • Napoli's leader in assists is Lorenzo Insigne, who has nine (on 51 chances created) in 31 league appearances.

Genoa Key Players

Napoli Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Empoli FC

L 3-2

Away

4/30/2022

Sassuolo

W 6-1

Home

5/7/2022

Torino

W 1-0

Away

5/15/2022

Genoa

-

Home

5/22/2022

Spezia Calcio

-

Away

Genoa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Cagliari

W 1-0

Home

4/30/2022

Sampdoria

L 1-0

Away

5/6/2022

Juventus

W 2-1

Home

5/15/2022

Napoli

-

Away

5/22/2022

Bologna

-

Home

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Napoli vs. Genoa

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

West Ham United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Soccer

SSC Napoli vs. Genoa CFC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Soccer

Trabzonspor vs. Altay Izmir: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
imago1011956103h
Premier League

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Manchester City

By Matthew Beighle16 minutes ago
imago1011975168h
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Austria vs United States

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
imago1011896553h
Serie A

How to Watch Napoli vs. Genoa

By Matthew Beighle26 minutes ago
imago1011866797h
Campeonato Femenino Sub-17 UEFA 2018

How to Watch UEFA Under-17 Women's Championship: France vs. Netherlands

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
imago1011988366h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Soudal Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy