Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Clermont Foot 63 takes on Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday, May 1. The two Ligue 1 teams will play at 9:00 AM ET. Stade Brest 29 has 45 points, and is 11th in the league. Clermont Foot 63 has 33 points, and is in 17th place.
How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63
- Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Francis-Le Ble
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Stade Brest 29 and Clermont Foot 63 Stats
- Stade Brest 29 puts up 1.3 goals per game (11th in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 gives up 1.9 per match (18th in league).
- Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (35 in 34 matches), and Stade Brest 29 is 13th in goals allowed (48 in 34).
- Stade Brest 29 is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -5.
- Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -28.
Stade Brest 29 Key Players
- Franck Honorat has 11 goals in 33 games -- No. 1 on Stade Brest 29, and 12th in the league.
- Steve Mounie is Stade Brest 29's second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 32 shots, 1.0 per game) in 31 league appearances.
- Honorat has four assists in 33 games -- No. 1 on Stade Brest 29, and 28th in the league.
Clermont Foot 63 Key Players
Stade Brest 29 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
L 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
Olympique Lyon
W 2-1
Home
4/24/2022
FC Metz
W 1-0
Away
5/1/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
5/7/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
5/14/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
5/21/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
Clermont Foot 63 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
FC Metz
D 1-1
Away
4/20/2022
Troyes
W 1-0
Away
4/24/2022
Angers
D 2-2
Home
5/1/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
5/8/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
5/14/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
5/21/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
How To Watch
May
1
2022
Stade Brestois vs. Clermont Foot
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)