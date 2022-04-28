Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clermont Foot 63 takes on Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday, May 1. The two Ligue 1 teams will play at 9:00 AM ET. Stade Brest 29 has 45 points, and is 11th in the league. Clermont Foot 63 has 33 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63

Stade Brest 29 and Clermont Foot 63 Stats

  • Stade Brest 29 puts up 1.3 goals per game (11th in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 gives up 1.9 per match (18th in league).
  • Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (35 in 34 matches), and Stade Brest 29 is 13th in goals allowed (48 in 34).
  • Stade Brest 29 is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -5.
  • Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -28.

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

  • Franck Honorat has 11 goals in 33 games -- No. 1 on Stade Brest 29, and 12th in the league.
  • Steve Mounie is Stade Brest 29's second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 32 shots, 1.0 per game) in 31 league appearances.
  • Honorat has four assists in 33 games -- No. 1 on Stade Brest 29, and 28th in the league.

Clermont Foot 63 Key Players

Stade Brest 29 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

L 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

Olympique Lyon

W 2-1

Home

4/24/2022

FC Metz

W 1-0

Away

5/1/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

5/7/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

5/14/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

5/21/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

Clermont Foot 63 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

FC Metz

D 1-1

Away

4/20/2022

Troyes

W 1-0

Away

4/24/2022

Angers

D 2-2

Home

5/1/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

5/8/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

5/14/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

5/21/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Stade Brestois vs. Clermont Foot

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011289569h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Johns Hopkins at Penn State in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar4 minutes ago
imago1011454190h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Club Universidad Católica vs. Flamengo in Canada

By Rafael Urbina14 minutes ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Soccer

West Ham United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Soccer

CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy