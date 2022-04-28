Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

Clermont Foot 63 takes on Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday, May 1. The two Ligue 1 teams will play at 9:00 AM ET. Stade Brest 29 has 45 points, and is 11th in the league. Clermont Foot 63 has 33 points, and is in 17th place.

Stade Brest 29 puts up 1.3 goals per game (11th in Ligue 1), and Clermont Foot 63 gives up 1.9 per match (18th in league).

Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (35 in 34 matches), and Stade Brest 29 is 13th in goals allowed (48 in 34).

Stade Brest 29 is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -5.

Clermont Foot 63 is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -28.

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

Franck Honorat has 11 goals in 33 games -- No. 1 on Stade Brest 29, and 12th in the league.

Steve Mounie is Stade Brest 29's second-leading scorer, with seven goals (on 32 shots, 1.0 per game) in 31 league appearances.

Honorat has four assists in 33 games -- No. 1 on Stade Brest 29, and 28th in the league.

Stade Brest 29 Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 AS Saint-Etienne L 2-1 Away 4/20/2022 Olympique Lyon W 2-1 Home 4/24/2022 FC Metz W 1-0 Away 5/1/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Home 5/7/2022 Strasbourg - Home 5/14/2022 AS Monaco - Away 5/21/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home