Stade Brest 29 vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

FC Lorient takes on Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Stade Brest 29 is 12th in the league table, with 32 points. FC Lorient is 18th, with 21.

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. FC Lorient

Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Francis-Le Ble

Stade Francis-Le Ble Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stade Brest 29 and FC Lorient Stats

Stade Brest 29 is 10th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (34 in 25 matches), and FC Lorient is 15th in goals allowed (39 in 25).

FC Lorient is 20th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (20 in 25 games), and Stade Brest 29 is 13th in goals conceded (37 in 25).

Stade Brest 29's goal differential is -3, 12th in the league.

FC Lorient is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -19.

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

Stade Brest 29 is led by Franck Honorat, who has eight goals in 25 games (16th in league).

The second-leading scorer for Stade Brest 29 is Steve Mounie, who has six goals in 22 games.

Stade Brest 29's leader in assists is Honorat, who has four in 25 league appearances.

FC Lorient Key Players

FC Lorient is led by Armand Lauriente, with four goals in 22 games (47th in league).

Thomas Monconduit is FC Lorient's No. 2 scorer with three goals (on 12 shots, 0.5 per game) in 23 league appearances.

Terem Moffi is FC Lorient's assist leader, with three in 25 league appearances.

Stade Brest 29 Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/6/2022 Stade Rennes L 2-0 Away 2/13/2022 Troyes W 5-1 Home 2/20/2022 Stade Reims D 1-1 Away 2/27/2022 FC Lorient - Home 3/5/2022 RC Lens - Away 3/13/2022 Olympique Marseille - Home 3/20/2022 Angers - Away

FC Lorient Schedule