Stade Brest 29 vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Lorient takes on Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Stade Brest 29 is 12th in the league table, with 32 points. FC Lorient is 18th, with 21.
How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. FC Lorient
- Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Francis-Le Ble
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Stade Brest 29 and FC Lorient Stats
- Stade Brest 29 is 10th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (34 in 25 matches), and FC Lorient is 15th in goals allowed (39 in 25).
- FC Lorient is 20th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (20 in 25 games), and Stade Brest 29 is 13th in goals conceded (37 in 25).
- Stade Brest 29's goal differential is -3, 12th in the league.
- FC Lorient is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -19.
Stade Brest 29 Key Players
- Stade Brest 29 is led by Franck Honorat, who has eight goals in 25 games (16th in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Stade Brest 29 is Steve Mounie, who has six goals in 22 games.
- Stade Brest 29's leader in assists is Honorat, who has four in 25 league appearances.
FC Lorient Key Players
- FC Lorient is led by Armand Lauriente, with four goals in 22 games (47th in league).
- Thomas Monconduit is FC Lorient's No. 2 scorer with three goals (on 12 shots, 0.5 per game) in 23 league appearances.
- Terem Moffi is FC Lorient's assist leader, with three in 25 league appearances.
Stade Brest 29 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Stade Rennes
L 2-0
Away
2/13/2022
Troyes
W 5-1
Home
2/20/2022
Stade Reims
D 1-1
Away
2/27/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
3/5/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
3/13/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
3/20/2022
Angers
-
Away
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
RC Lens
W 2-0
Home
2/13/2022
AS Monaco
D 0-0
Away
2/20/2022
Montpellier HSC
L 1-0
Home
2/27/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
3/4/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
3/13/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
3/20/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
How To Watch
February
27
2022
Stade Brestois vs. FC Lorient
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)