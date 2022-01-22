Stade Brest 29 vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stade Brest 29 will take on Lille OSC on Saturday, January 22 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Francis-Le Ble begins at 11:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Lille is eighth in the league, with 32 points. Stade Brest 29 is 13th, with 25.

  • Match Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Francis-Le Ble
  Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stade Brest 29 and Lille Stats

  • Lille puts up 1.4 goals per game (eighth in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 concedes 1.6 per game (15th in league).
  • Stade Brest 29 is 12th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (26 in 21 games), and Lille is 11th in goals allowed (28 in 21).
  • Lille has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which ranks ninth in the league.
  • Stade Brest 29 has a goal differential of -7 on the season, 14th in the league.

Lille Key Players

  • Jonathan David has 12 goals in 21 games -- No. 1 on Lille, and first in the league.
  • Burak Yilmaz is Lille's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 20 league games.
  • Yilmaz is Lille's leader in assists, with three in 20 games (22nd in league).

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

  • Romain Faivre is Stade Brest 29's top goal-scorer this season, with seven in 20 games (14th in league).
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Franck Honorat, with six goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 21 league appearances.
  • Faivre is Stade Brest 29's assist leader, with three in 20 games (22nd in league).

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Girondins Bordeaux

W 3-2

Away

1/16/2022

Olympique Marseille

D 1-1

Away

1/19/2022

FC Lorient

W 3-1

Home

1/22/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

2/6/2022

PSG

-

Home

2/13/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

2/18/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

Stade Brest 29 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Troyes

D 1-1

Away

1/9/2022

Nice

L 3-0

Home

1/15/2022

PSG

L 2-0

Away

1/22/2022

Lille

-

Home

2/6/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

2/13/2022

Troyes

-

Home

2/20/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

Soccer

