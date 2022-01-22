Stade Brest 29 vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Stade Brest 29 will take on Lille OSC on Saturday, January 22 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Francis-Le Ble begins at 11:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Lille is eighth in the league, with 32 points. Stade Brest 29 is 13th, with 25.

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Lille

Match Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 AM ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stadium: Stade Francis-Le Ble

Stade Brest 29 and Lille Stats

Lille puts up 1.4 goals per game (eighth in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 concedes 1.6 per game (15th in league).

Stade Brest 29 is 12th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (26 in 21 games), and Lille is 11th in goals allowed (28 in 21).

Lille has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Stade Brest 29 has a goal differential of -7 on the season, 14th in the league.

Lille Key Players

Jonathan David has 12 goals in 21 games -- No. 1 on Lille, and first in the league.

Burak Yilmaz is Lille's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 20 league games.

Yilmaz is Lille's leader in assists, with three in 20 games (22nd in league).

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

Romain Faivre is Stade Brest 29's top goal-scorer this season, with seven in 20 games (14th in league).

The squad's second-leading scorer is Franck Honorat, with six goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 21 league appearances.

Faivre is Stade Brest 29's assist leader, with three in 20 games (22nd in league).

Lille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Girondins Bordeaux W 3-2 Away 1/16/2022 Olympique Marseille D 1-1 Away 1/19/2022 FC Lorient W 3-1 Home 1/22/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Away 2/6/2022 PSG - Home 2/13/2022 Montpellier HSC - Away 2/18/2022 FC Metz - Home

Stade Brest 29 Schedule