Stade Brest 29 vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Stade Brest 29 will take on Lille OSC on Saturday, January 22 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade Francis-Le Ble begins at 11:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Lille is eighth in the league, with 32 points. Stade Brest 29 is 13th, with 25.
How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Lille
- Match Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Francis-Le Ble
Stade Brest 29 and Lille Stats
- Lille puts up 1.4 goals per game (eighth in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 concedes 1.6 per game (15th in league).
- Stade Brest 29 is 12th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (26 in 21 games), and Lille is 11th in goals allowed (28 in 21).
- Lille has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- Stade Brest 29 has a goal differential of -7 on the season, 14th in the league.
Lille Key Players
- Jonathan David has 12 goals in 21 games -- No. 1 on Lille, and first in the league.
- Burak Yilmaz is Lille's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 20 league games.
- Yilmaz is Lille's leader in assists, with three in 20 games (22nd in league).
Stade Brest 29 Key Players
- Romain Faivre is Stade Brest 29's top goal-scorer this season, with seven in 20 games (14th in league).
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Franck Honorat, with six goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 21 league appearances.
- Faivre is Stade Brest 29's assist leader, with three in 20 games (22nd in league).
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Girondins Bordeaux
W 3-2
Away
1/16/2022
Olympique Marseille
D 1-1
Away
1/19/2022
FC Lorient
W 3-1
Home
1/22/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
2/6/2022
PSG
-
Home
2/13/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
2/18/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
Stade Brest 29 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Troyes
D 1-1
Away
1/9/2022
Nice
L 3-0
Home
1/15/2022
PSG
L 2-0
Away
1/22/2022
Lille
-
Home
2/6/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
2/13/2022
Troyes
-
Home
2/20/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
How To Watch
January
22
2022
Stade Brestois vs. Lille
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
