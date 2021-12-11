Stade Brest 29 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Montpellier HSC visits Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Stade Brest 29 is 11th in the league table, with 24 points. Montpellier HSC is ninth, with 25.

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Montpellier HSC

Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Match Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Francis-Le Ble

Stade Francis-Le Ble Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stade Brest 29 and Montpellier HSC Stats

Stade Brest 29 is seventh in Ligue 1 offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Montpellier HSC is 10th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).

Montpellier HSC is scoring 1.5 goals per game (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 is conceding 1.4 per game (10th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Stade Brest 29 is ninth in the league, at +2.

Montpellier HSC's goal differential is +2, which is ninth in the league.

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

Romain Faivre is Stade Brest 29's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 13 shots) in 16 league games.

Franck Honorat is Stade Brest 29's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 17 league games.

Faivre is Stade Brest 29's leader in assists, with three in 16 games (15th in league).

Montpellier HSC Key Players

Montpellier HSC is led by Teji Savanier, with four goals in 14 games (26th in league).

Stephy Mavididi is tied for the team lead with four goals (on 21 shots, 1.2 per game) in 17 league appearances.

Savanier is Montpellier HSC's assist leader, with six in 14 games (third in league).

Stade Brest 29 Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Girondins Bordeaux W 2-1 Away 12/1/2021 AS Saint-Etienne W 1-0 Home 12/4/2021 Olympique Marseille W 2-1 Away 12/11/2021 Montpellier HSC - Home 12/22/2021 Troyes - Away 1/9/2022 Nice - Home 1/16/2022 PSG - Away

Montpellier HSC Schedule