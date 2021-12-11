Stade Brest 29 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Montpellier HSC visits Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Stade Brest 29 is 11th in the league table, with 24 points. Montpellier HSC is ninth, with 25.
How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Montpellier HSC
- Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Francis-Le Ble
Stade Brest 29 and Montpellier HSC Stats
- Stade Brest 29 is seventh in Ligue 1 offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Montpellier HSC is 10th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).
- Montpellier HSC is scoring 1.5 goals per game (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 is conceding 1.4 per game (10th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Stade Brest 29 is ninth in the league, at +2.
- Montpellier HSC's goal differential is +2, which is ninth in the league.
Stade Brest 29 Key Players
- Romain Faivre is Stade Brest 29's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 13 shots) in 16 league games.
- Franck Honorat is Stade Brest 29's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 17 league games.
- Faivre is Stade Brest 29's leader in assists, with three in 16 games (15th in league).
Montpellier HSC Key Players
- Montpellier HSC is led by Teji Savanier, with four goals in 14 games (26th in league).
- Stephy Mavididi is tied for the team lead with four goals (on 21 shots, 1.2 per game) in 17 league appearances.
- Savanier is Montpellier HSC's assist leader, with six in 14 games (third in league).
Stade Brest 29 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Girondins Bordeaux
W 2-1
Away
12/1/2021
AS Saint-Etienne
W 1-0
Home
12/4/2021
Olympique Marseille
W 2-1
Away
12/11/2021
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
12/22/2021
Troyes
-
Away
1/9/2022
Nice
-
Home
1/16/2022
PSG
-
Away
Montpellier HSC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Olympique Lyon
L 1-0
Home
12/1/2021
FC Metz
W 3-1
Away
12/5/2021
Clermont Foot 63
W 1-0
Home
12/11/2021
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
12/22/2021
Angers
-
Home
1/9/2022
Troyes
-
Home
1/16/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
