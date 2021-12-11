Stade Brest 29 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Montpellier HSC visits Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Stade Brest 29 is 11th in the league table, with 24 points. Montpellier HSC is ninth, with 25.

    • Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
    • TV: beIN Sports
    • Stadium: Stade Francis-Le Ble
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Stade Brest 29 and Montpellier HSC Stats

    • Stade Brest 29 is seventh in Ligue 1 offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Montpellier HSC is 10th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).
    • Montpellier HSC is scoring 1.5 goals per game (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 is conceding 1.4 per game (10th in league).
    • In terms of goal differential, Stade Brest 29 is ninth in the league, at +2.
    • Montpellier HSC's goal differential is +2, which is ninth in the league.

    Stade Brest 29 Key Players

    • Romain Faivre is Stade Brest 29's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 13 shots) in 16 league games.
    • Franck Honorat is Stade Brest 29's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 17 league games.
    • Faivre is Stade Brest 29's leader in assists, with three in 16 games (15th in league).

    Montpellier HSC Key Players

    • Montpellier HSC is led by Teji Savanier, with four goals in 14 games (26th in league).
    • Stephy Mavididi is tied for the team lead with four goals (on 21 shots, 1.2 per game) in 17 league appearances.
    • Savanier is Montpellier HSC's assist leader, with six in 14 games (third in league).

    Stade Brest 29 Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Girondins Bordeaux

    W 2-1

    Away

    12/1/2021

    AS Saint-Etienne

    W 1-0

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Olympique Marseille

    W 2-1

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Montpellier HSC

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Troyes

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Nice

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    PSG

    -

    Away

    Montpellier HSC Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Olympique Lyon

    L 1-0

    Home

    12/1/2021

    FC Metz

    W 3-1

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Clermont Foot 63

    W 1-0

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Stade Brest 29

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Angers

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Troyes

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Strasbourg

    -

    Away

