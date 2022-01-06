OGC Nice and Stade Brest 29 will meet in Ligue 1 play on Sunday, January 9. The game at Stade Francis-Le Ble starts at 7:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Nice currently has 34 points, and is second in the league table. Stade Brest 29 has 25 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Nice

Match Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Francis-Le Ble

Stade Francis-Le Ble Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stade Brest 29 and Nice Stats

Nice has scored 29 goals in 19 matches (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 has conceded 28 in 19 (13th in league).

Stade Brest 29 is scoring 1.4 goals per match (ninth in Ligue 1), and Nice is giving up 0.9 per match (second in league).

Nice is third in the league in goal differential, at +12.

In terms of goal differential, Stade Brest 29 is 14th in the league, at -2.

Nice Key Players

Amine Gouiri is Nice's leading scorer this season, with eight goals in 19 games (eighth in league).

Kasper Dolberg is Nice's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 14 league games.

Gouiri has three assists in 19 games -- No. 1 on Nice, and 18th in the league.

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

Romain Faivre is Stade Brest 29's top goal-scorer this year, with seven in 18 games (11th in league).

Franck Honorat is Stade Brest 29's No. 2 scorer with six goals (on 24 shots, 1.3 per game) in 19 league appearances.

Stade Brest 29's best facilitator is Faivre, with three assists in 18 league appearances.

Nice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Strasbourg L 3-0 Home 12/12/2021 Stade Rennes W 2-1 Away 12/22/2021 RC Lens W 2-1 Home 1/9/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Away 1/14/2022 FC Nantes - Home 1/23/2022 FC Metz - Away 2/6/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Home

Stade Brest 29 Schedule