Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

OGC Nice and Stade Brest 29 will meet in Ligue 1 play on Sunday, January 9. The game at Stade Francis-Le Ble starts at 7:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Nice currently has 34 points, and is second in the league table. Stade Brest 29 has 25 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Nice

  • Match Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Francis-Le Ble
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stade Brest 29 and Nice Stats

  • Nice has scored 29 goals in 19 matches (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 has conceded 28 in 19 (13th in league).
  • Stade Brest 29 is scoring 1.4 goals per match (ninth in Ligue 1), and Nice is giving up 0.9 per match (second in league).
  • Nice is third in the league in goal differential, at +12.
  • In terms of goal differential, Stade Brest 29 is 14th in the league, at -2.

Nice Key Players

  • Amine Gouiri is Nice's leading scorer this season, with eight goals in 19 games (eighth in league).
  • Kasper Dolberg is Nice's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 14 league games.
  • Gouiri has three assists in 19 games -- No. 1 on Nice, and 18th in the league.

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

  • Romain Faivre is Stade Brest 29's top goal-scorer this year, with seven in 18 games (11th in league).
  • Franck Honorat is Stade Brest 29's No. 2 scorer with six goals (on 24 shots, 1.3 per game) in 19 league appearances.
  • Stade Brest 29's best facilitator is Faivre, with three assists in 18 league appearances.

Nice Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/5/2021

Strasbourg

L 3-0

Home

12/12/2021

Stade Rennes

W 2-1

Away

12/22/2021

RC Lens

W 2-1

Home

1/9/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

1/14/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

1/23/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

2/6/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

Stade Brest 29 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

Olympique Marseille

W 2-1

Away

12/11/2021

Montpellier HSC

L 4-0

Home

12/22/2021

Troyes

D 1-1

Away

1/9/2022

Nice

-

Home

1/15/2022

PSG

-

Away

1/22/2022

Lille

-

Home

2/6/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Stade Brestois vs. OGC Nice

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
7:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

keegan-murray
SI Guide

Johnny Davis, Keegan Murray Face Off As Wisconsin Takes on Iowa

37 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) advances the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) looks on during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings celebrate after a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 29, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 4, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) tries to gain control of the puck in front of New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

1 hour ago
Nov 27, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

1 hour ago
juventus
Serie A

How to Watch Juventus vs. Napoli

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy