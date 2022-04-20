Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Wednesday, Olympique Lyon and Stade Brest 29 will face off in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 3:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports from Stade Francis-Le Ble. Olympique Lyon has 50 points, and is eighth in the league. Stade Brest 29 has 39 points, and is in 12th place.
- Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Francis-Le Ble
- Stadium: Stade Francis-Le Ble
Stade Brest 29 and Olympique Lyon Stats
- Olympique Lyon has scored 50 goals in 32 matches (fifth in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 has given up 47 in 32 (15th in league).
- Stade Brest 29 has scored 40 goals in 32 games (12th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon has conceded 41 in 32 (10th in league).
- Olympique Lyon's goal differential is +9, seventh in the league.
- Stade Brest 29 has a goal differential of -7 on the season, which is 13th in the league.
Olympique Lyon Key Players
- Olympique Lyon is led by Moussa Dembele, who has 14 goals in 24 games (fourth in league).
- Karl Toko Ekambi is Olympique Lyon's second-leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 37 shots, 1.5 per game) in 25 league appearances.
- Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with five in 30 games (17th in league).
Stade Brest 29 Key Players
Olympique Lyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Angers
W 3-2
Home
4/10/2022
Strasbourg
D 1-1
Away
4/17/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 6-1
Home
4/20/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
4/23/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
5/1/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
5/8/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
Stade Brest 29 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 2-1
Away
4/10/2022
FC Nantes
D 1-1
Home
4/16/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
L 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
4/24/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
5/1/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
5/7/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
