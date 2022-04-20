Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

On Wednesday, Olympique Lyon and Stade Brest 29 will face off in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 3:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports from Stade Francis-Le Ble. Olympique Lyon has 50 points, and is eighth in the league. Stade Brest 29 has 39 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Lyon

Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Francis-Le Ble

Stade Brest 29 and Olympique Lyon Stats

Olympique Lyon has scored 50 goals in 32 matches (fifth in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 has given up 47 in 32 (15th in league).

Stade Brest 29 has scored 40 goals in 32 games (12th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon has conceded 41 in 32 (10th in league).

Olympique Lyon's goal differential is +9, seventh in the league.

Stade Brest 29 has a goal differential of -7 on the season, which is 13th in the league.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

Olympique Lyon is led by Moussa Dembele, who has 14 goals in 24 games (fourth in league).

Karl Toko Ekambi is Olympique Lyon's second-leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 37 shots, 1.5 per game) in 25 league appearances.

Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with five in 30 games (17th in league).

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

Olympique Lyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/3/2022 Angers W 3-2 Home 4/10/2022 Strasbourg D 1-1 Away 4/17/2022 Girondins Bordeaux W 6-1 Home 4/20/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Away 4/23/2022 Montpellier HSC - Home 5/1/2022 Olympique Marseille - Away 5/8/2022 FC Metz - Away

Stade Brest 29 Schedule