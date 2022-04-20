Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday, Olympique Lyon and Stade Brest 29 will face off in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 3:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports from Stade Francis-Le Ble. Olympique Lyon has 50 points, and is eighth in the league. Stade Brest 29 has 39 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Lyon

  • Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Francis-Le Ble
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stade Brest 29 and Olympique Lyon Stats

  • Olympique Lyon has scored 50 goals in 32 matches (fifth in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 has given up 47 in 32 (15th in league).
  • Stade Brest 29 has scored 40 goals in 32 games (12th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon has conceded 41 in 32 (10th in league).
  • Olympique Lyon's goal differential is +9, seventh in the league.
  • Stade Brest 29 has a goal differential of -7 on the season, which is 13th in the league.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

  • Olympique Lyon is led by Moussa Dembele, who has 14 goals in 24 games (fourth in league).
  • Karl Toko Ekambi is Olympique Lyon's second-leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 37 shots, 1.5 per game) in 25 league appearances.
  • Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with five in 30 games (17th in league).

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

Olympique Lyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Angers

W 3-2

Home

4/10/2022

Strasbourg

D 1-1

Away

4/17/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 6-1

Home

4/20/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

4/23/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

5/1/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

5/8/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

Stade Brest 29 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 2-1

Away

4/10/2022

FC Nantes

D 1-1

Home

4/16/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

L 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

4/24/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

5/1/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

5/7/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Stade Brestois vs. Olympique Lyonnais

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
