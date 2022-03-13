Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

On Sunday, Olympique Marseille and Stade Brest 29 will take to the pitch in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 3:45 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Stade Francis-Le Ble. With 47 points, Olympique Marseille is fifth in the league. Stade Brest 29 has 35 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Marseille

Stade Brest 29 and Olympique Marseille Stats

Olympique Marseille has scored 39 goals in 27 matches (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 has conceded 38 in 27 (11th in league).

Stade Brest 29 is 13th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Olympique Marseille is third defensively (0.9 allowed per match).

Olympique Marseille's goal differential is +14, which ranks fifth in the league.

Stade Brest 29's goal differential (-3) is 13th in the league.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer, with nine goals (on 39 shots) in 24 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Olympique Marseille is Cengiz Under, who has seven goals in 23 games.

Payet is Olympique Marseille's leader in assists, with eight in 24 league appearances.

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

Olympique Marseille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Clermont Foot 63 L 2-0 Home 2/27/2022 Troyes D 1-1 Away 3/6/2022 AS Monaco L 1-0 Home 3/13/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Away 3/20/2022 Nice - Home 4/3/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Away 4/10/2022 Montpellier HSC - Home

Stade Brest 29 Schedule