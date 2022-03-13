Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, Olympique Marseille and Stade Brest 29 will take to the pitch in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 3:45 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Stade Francis-Le Ble. With 47 points, Olympique Marseille is fifth in the league. Stade Brest 29 has 35 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Marseille

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Francis-Le Ble
  Match Time: 3:45 PM ET

Stade Brest 29 and Olympique Marseille Stats

  • Olympique Marseille has scored 39 goals in 27 matches (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 has conceded 38 in 27 (11th in league).
  • Stade Brest 29 is 13th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Olympique Marseille is third defensively (0.9 allowed per match).
  • Olympique Marseille's goal differential is +14, which ranks fifth in the league.
  • Stade Brest 29's goal differential (-3) is 13th in the league.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

  • Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer, with nine goals (on 39 shots) in 24 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Olympique Marseille is Cengiz Under, who has seven goals in 23 games.
  • Payet is Olympique Marseille's leader in assists, with eight in 24 league appearances.

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

Olympique Marseille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Clermont Foot 63

L 2-0

Home

2/27/2022

Troyes

D 1-1

Away

3/6/2022

AS Monaco

L 1-0

Home

3/13/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

3/20/2022

Nice

-

Home

4/3/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

4/10/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

Stade Brest 29 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Stade Reims

D 1-1

Away

2/27/2022

FC Lorient

L 1-0

Home

3/5/2022

RC Lens

W 1-0

Away

3/13/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

3/20/2022

Angers

-

Away

4/3/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

4/10/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Stade Brestois vs. Marseille

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


