Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, Olympique Marseille and Stade Brest 29 will take to the pitch in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 3:45 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Stade Francis-Le Ble. With 47 points, Olympique Marseille is fifth in the league. Stade Brest 29 has 35 points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Marseille
- Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Match Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Francis-Le Ble
Stade Brest 29 and Olympique Marseille Stats
- Olympique Marseille has scored 39 goals in 27 matches (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 has conceded 38 in 27 (11th in league).
- Stade Brest 29 is 13th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per match), and Olympique Marseille is third defensively (0.9 allowed per match).
- Olympique Marseille's goal differential is +14, which ranks fifth in the league.
- Stade Brest 29's goal differential (-3) is 13th in the league.
Olympique Marseille Key Players
- Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer, with nine goals (on 39 shots) in 24 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Olympique Marseille is Cengiz Under, who has seven goals in 23 games.
- Payet is Olympique Marseille's leader in assists, with eight in 24 league appearances.
Stade Brest 29 Key Players
Olympique Marseille Schedule
2/20/2022
Clermont Foot 63
L 2-0
Home
2/27/2022
Troyes
D 1-1
Away
3/6/2022
AS Monaco
L 1-0
Home
3/13/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
3/20/2022
Nice
-
Home
4/3/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
4/10/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
Stade Brest 29 Schedule
2/20/2022
Stade Reims
D 1-1
Away
2/27/2022
FC Lorient
L 1-0
Home
3/5/2022
RC Lens
W 1-0
Away
3/13/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
3/20/2022
Angers
-
Away
4/3/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
4/10/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
