Stade Reims vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Saturday's action in Ligue 1 will see AS Saint-Etienne face off against Stade Reims. The game at Stade Auguste Delaune starts at 3:00 PM ET. Stade Reims is 14th in the league, with 19 points. AS Saint-Etienne is 20th, with 12.

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. AS Saint-Etienne

Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune

Stade Reims and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

Stade Reims puts up 1.1 goals per match (15th in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne concedes 2.2 per game (18th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne is 18th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.0 goal per game), and Stade Reims is sixth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).

In terms of goal differential, Stade Reims is 14th in the league, at -2.

AS Saint-Etienne's goal differential (-20) is 20th in the league.

Stade Reims Key Players

Hugo Ekitike has seven goals in 15 games -- No. 1 on Stade Reims, and 10th in the league.

Moreto Cassama has two goals in 16 appearances, second-best on Stade Reims.

Stade Reims' leader in assists is Alexis Flips, who has three in 17 league appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

Wahbi Khazri has seven goals in 17 games -- the leading scorer on AS Saint-Etienne, and 10th in the league.

Denis Bouanga has scored three times in 16 appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne's best playmaker is Arnaud Nordin, with three assists in 16 league appearances.

Stade Reims Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/1/2021 RC Lens L 2-0 Away 10/17/2021 Stade Brest 29 D 1-1 Away 10/24/2021 Troyes L 2-1 Home 12/11/2021 AS Saint-Etienne - Home 9/22/2021 Lille L 2-1 Away 10/31/2021 Girondins Bordeaux L 3-2 Away 11/7/2021 AS Monaco D 0-0 Home

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule