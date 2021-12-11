Stade Reims vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Stade Reims vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Saturday's action in Ligue 1 will see AS Saint-Etienne face off against Stade Reims. The game at Stade Auguste Delaune starts at 3:00 PM ET. Stade Reims is 14th in the league, with 19 points. AS Saint-Etienne is 20th, with 12.

    How to Watch Stade Reims vs. AS Saint-Etienne

    • Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: beIN Sports
    • Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Stade Reims and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

    • Stade Reims puts up 1.1 goals per match (15th in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne concedes 2.2 per game (18th in league).
    • AS Saint-Etienne is 18th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.0 goal per game), and Stade Reims is sixth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).
    • In terms of goal differential, Stade Reims is 14th in the league, at -2.
    • AS Saint-Etienne's goal differential (-20) is 20th in the league.

    Stade Reims Key Players

    • Hugo Ekitike has seven goals in 15 games -- No. 1 on Stade Reims, and 10th in the league.
    • Moreto Cassama has two goals in 16 appearances, second-best on Stade Reims.
    • Stade Reims' leader in assists is Alexis Flips, who has three in 17 league appearances.

    AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

    • Wahbi Khazri has seven goals in 17 games -- the leading scorer on AS Saint-Etienne, and 10th in the league.
    • Denis Bouanga has scored three times in 16 appearances.
    • AS Saint-Etienne's best playmaker is Arnaud Nordin, with three assists in 16 league appearances.

    Stade Reims Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/1/2021

    RC Lens

    L 2-0

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Stade Brest 29

    D 1-1

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Troyes

    L 2-1

    Home

    12/11/2021

    AS Saint-Etienne

    -

    Home

    9/22/2021

    Lille

    L 2-1

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Girondins Bordeaux

    L 3-2

    Away

    11/7/2021

    AS Monaco

    D 0-0

    Home

    AS Saint-Etienne Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    PSG

    L 3-1

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Stade Brest 29

    L 1-0

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Stade Rennes

    L 5-0

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Stade Reims

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    FC Nantes

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Angers

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    RC Lens

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Stade de Reims vs. AS Saint-Étienne

    TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

