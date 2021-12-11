Stade Reims vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Stade Reims vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's action in Ligue 1 will see AS Saint-Etienne face off against Stade Reims. The game at Stade Auguste Delaune starts at 3:00 PM ET. Stade Reims is 14th in the league, with 19 points. AS Saint-Etienne is 20th, with 12.
How to Watch Stade Reims vs. AS Saint-Etienne
- Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Stade Reims and AS Saint-Etienne Stats
- Stade Reims puts up 1.1 goals per match (15th in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne concedes 2.2 per game (18th in league).
- AS Saint-Etienne is 18th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.0 goal per game), and Stade Reims is sixth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).
- In terms of goal differential, Stade Reims is 14th in the league, at -2.
- AS Saint-Etienne's goal differential (-20) is 20th in the league.
Stade Reims Key Players
- Hugo Ekitike has seven goals in 15 games -- No. 1 on Stade Reims, and 10th in the league.
- Moreto Cassama has two goals in 16 appearances, second-best on Stade Reims.
- Stade Reims' leader in assists is Alexis Flips, who has three in 17 league appearances.
AS Saint-Etienne Key Players
- Wahbi Khazri has seven goals in 17 games -- the leading scorer on AS Saint-Etienne, and 10th in the league.
- Denis Bouanga has scored three times in 16 appearances.
- AS Saint-Etienne's best playmaker is Arnaud Nordin, with three assists in 16 league appearances.
Stade Reims Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/1/2021
RC Lens
L 2-0
Away
10/17/2021
Stade Brest 29
D 1-1
Away
10/24/2021
Troyes
L 2-1
Home
12/11/2021
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
9/22/2021
Lille
L 2-1
Away
10/31/2021
Girondins Bordeaux
L 3-2
Away
11/7/2021
AS Monaco
D 0-0
Home
AS Saint-Etienne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
PSG
L 3-1
Home
12/1/2021
Stade Brest 29
L 1-0
Away
12/5/2021
Stade Rennes
L 5-0
Home
12/11/2021
Stade Reims
-
Away
12/22/2021
FC Nantes
-
Home
1/9/2022
Angers
-
Away
1/16/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
