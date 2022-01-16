Stade Reims vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's schedule in Ligue 1 will see FC Metz take on Stade Reims. The game at Stade Auguste Delaune starts at 9:00 AM ET. Stade Reims has 24 points, and is 14th in the league. FC Metz has 16 points, and is in 19th place.
How to Watch Stade Reims vs. FC Metz
- Match Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune
Stade Reims and FC Metz Stats
- Stade Reims is 16th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (22 in 20 games), and FC Metz is 19th in goals allowed (41 in 20).
- FC Metz is 15th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Stade Reims is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).
- Stade Reims has a goal differential of 0 for the season, which is 10th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Metz is 19th in the league, at -18.
Stade Reims Key Players
- Hugo Ekitike has eight goals in 17 games -- tops on Stade Reims, and 10th in the league.
- The second-leading scorer for Stade Reims is Xavier Chavalerin, who has four goals in 18 games.
- Stade Reims' leader in assists is Alexis Flips, who has three in 19 games (20th in league).
FC Metz Key Players
- FC Metz is led by Nicolas De Preville, with four goals in 15 games (38th in league).
- Fabien Centtonze has scored four times in 17 appearances, tied for the team lead.
- FC Metz's top playmaker is Lamine Gueye, with three assists in 19 games (20th in league).
Stade Reims Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
AS Saint-Etienne
W 2-0
Home
12/22/2021
Olympique Marseille
D 1-1
Away
1/9/2022
Clermont Foot 63
D 0-0
Away
1/16/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
1/23/2022
PSG
-
Away
2/6/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
2/13/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
FC Metz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
FC Lorient
W 4-1
Home
12/22/2021
Olympique Lyon
D 1-1
Away
1/9/2022
Strasbourg
L 2-0
Home
1/16/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
1/23/2022
Nice
-
Home
2/6/2022
Troyes
-
Away
2/13/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
