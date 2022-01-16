Stade Reims vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Sunday's schedule in Ligue 1 will see FC Metz take on Stade Reims. The game at Stade Auguste Delaune starts at 9:00 AM ET. Stade Reims has 24 points, and is 14th in the league. FC Metz has 16 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. FC Metz

Match Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune

Stade Reims and FC Metz Stats

Stade Reims is 16th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (22 in 20 games), and FC Metz is 19th in goals allowed (41 in 20).

FC Metz is 15th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Stade Reims is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).

Stade Reims has a goal differential of 0 for the season, which is 10th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, FC Metz is 19th in the league, at -18.

Stade Reims Key Players

Hugo Ekitike has eight goals in 17 games -- tops on Stade Reims, and 10th in the league.

The second-leading scorer for Stade Reims is Xavier Chavalerin, who has four goals in 18 games.

Stade Reims' leader in assists is Alexis Flips, who has three in 19 games (20th in league).

FC Metz Key Players

FC Metz is led by Nicolas De Preville, with four goals in 15 games (38th in league).

Fabien Centtonze has scored four times in 17 appearances, tied for the team lead.

FC Metz's top playmaker is Lamine Gueye, with three assists in 19 games (20th in league).

Stade Reims Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 AS Saint-Etienne W 2-0 Home 12/22/2021 Olympique Marseille D 1-1 Away 1/9/2022 Clermont Foot 63 D 0-0 Away 1/16/2022 FC Metz - Home 1/23/2022 PSG - Away 2/6/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home 2/13/2022 FC Nantes - Away

FC Metz Schedule