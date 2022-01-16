Stade Reims vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's schedule in Ligue 1 will see FC Metz take on Stade Reims. The game at Stade Auguste Delaune starts at 9:00 AM ET. Stade Reims has 24 points, and is 14th in the league. FC Metz has 16 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. FC Metz

  • Match Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stade Reims and FC Metz Stats

  • Stade Reims is 16th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (22 in 20 games), and FC Metz is 19th in goals allowed (41 in 20).
  • FC Metz is 15th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Stade Reims is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).
  • Stade Reims has a goal differential of 0 for the season, which is 10th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Metz is 19th in the league, at -18.

Stade Reims Key Players

  • Hugo Ekitike has eight goals in 17 games -- tops on Stade Reims, and 10th in the league.
  • The second-leading scorer for Stade Reims is Xavier Chavalerin, who has four goals in 18 games.
  • Stade Reims' leader in assists is Alexis Flips, who has three in 19 games (20th in league).

FC Metz Key Players

  • FC Metz is led by Nicolas De Preville, with four goals in 15 games (38th in league).
  • Fabien Centtonze has scored four times in 17 appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • FC Metz's top playmaker is Lamine Gueye, with three assists in 19 games (20th in league).

Stade Reims Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

AS Saint-Etienne

W 2-0

Home

12/22/2021

Olympique Marseille

D 1-1

Away

1/9/2022

Clermont Foot 63

D 0-0

Away

1/16/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

1/23/2022

PSG

-

Away

2/6/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

2/13/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

FC Metz Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

FC Lorient

W 4-1

Home

12/22/2021

Olympique Lyon

D 1-1

Away

1/9/2022

Strasbourg

L 2-0

Home

1/16/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

1/23/2022

Nice

-

Home

2/6/2022

Troyes

-

Away

2/13/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

