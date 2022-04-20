Stade Reims vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Wednesday's slate in Ligue 1 will see Stade Reims play host to Lille OSC. The game at Stade Auguste Delaune begins at 1:00 PM ET. With 48 points, Lille is ninth in the league. Stade Reims has 37 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Lille

Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune

Stade Reims and Lille Stats

Lille puts up 1.3 goals per game (12th in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims gives up 1.1 per game (seventh in league).

Stade Reims has scored 34 goals in 32 games (16th in Ligue 1), and Lille has given up 38 in 32 (ninth in league).

Lille's goal differential is +2, which is 10th in the league.

Stade Reims' goal differential is -1, which ranks 12th in the league.

Lille Key Players

Jonathan David has 13 goals in 32 games -- No. 1 on Lille, and sixth in the league.

Burak Yilmaz is Lille's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 28 league games.

Renato Sanches is Lille's leader in assists, with five in 21 league appearances.

Stade Reims Key Players

Lille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/2/2022 Girondins Bordeaux D 0-0 Home 4/10/2022 Angers D 1-1 Away 4/16/2022 RC Lens L 2-1 Home 4/20/2022 Stade Reims - Away 4/24/2022 Strasbourg - Home 5/1/2022 Troyes - Away 5/6/2022 AS Monaco - Home

Stade Reims Schedule