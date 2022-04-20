Stade Reims vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wednesday's slate in Ligue 1 will see Stade Reims play host to Lille OSC. The game at Stade Auguste Delaune begins at 1:00 PM ET. With 48 points, Lille is ninth in the league. Stade Reims has 37 points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Lille
- Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune
- Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune
Stade Reims and Lille Stats
- Lille puts up 1.3 goals per game (12th in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims gives up 1.1 per game (seventh in league).
- Stade Reims has scored 34 goals in 32 games (16th in Ligue 1), and Lille has given up 38 in 32 (ninth in league).
- Lille's goal differential is +2, which is 10th in the league.
- Stade Reims' goal differential is -1, which ranks 12th in the league.
Lille Key Players
- Jonathan David has 13 goals in 32 games -- No. 1 on Lille, and sixth in the league.
- Burak Yilmaz is Lille's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 28 league games.
- Renato Sanches is Lille's leader in assists, with five in 21 league appearances.
Stade Reims Key Players
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
D 0-0
Home
4/10/2022
Angers
D 1-1
Away
4/16/2022
RC Lens
L 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
4/24/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
5/1/2022
Troyes
-
Away
5/6/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
Stade Reims Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Troyes
L 1-0
Away
4/9/2022
Stade Rennes
L 3-2
Home
4/17/2022
Montpellier HSC
D 0-0
Away
4/20/2022
Lille
-
Home
4/24/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
5/1/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
5/8/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
