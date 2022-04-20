Stade Reims vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wednesday's slate in Ligue 1 will see Stade Reims play host to Lille OSC. The game at Stade Auguste Delaune begins at 1:00 PM ET. With 48 points, Lille is ninth in the league. Stade Reims has 37 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Lille

  • Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stade Reims and Lille Stats

  • Lille puts up 1.3 goals per game (12th in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims gives up 1.1 per game (seventh in league).
  • Stade Reims has scored 34 goals in 32 games (16th in Ligue 1), and Lille has given up 38 in 32 (ninth in league).
  • Lille's goal differential is +2, which is 10th in the league.
  • Stade Reims' goal differential is -1, which ranks 12th in the league.

Lille Key Players

  • Jonathan David has 13 goals in 32 games -- No. 1 on Lille, and sixth in the league.
  • Burak Yilmaz is Lille's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 28 league games.
  • Renato Sanches is Lille's leader in assists, with five in 21 league appearances.

Stade Reims Key Players

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

D 0-0

Home

4/10/2022

Angers

D 1-1

Away

4/16/2022

RC Lens

L 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

4/24/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

5/1/2022

Troyes

-

Away

5/6/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

Stade Reims Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Troyes

L 1-0

Away

4/9/2022

Stade Rennes

L 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Montpellier HSC

D 0-0

Away

4/20/2022

Lille

-

Home

4/24/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

5/1/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

5/8/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Stade de Reims vs. Lille

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
USATSI_18116567
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Brewers

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball as offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) blocks Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Dallas Cowboys Online

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
Soccer

Newell's Old Boys vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

AS Monaco vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy