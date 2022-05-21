Stade Reims vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

OGC Nice and Stade Reims will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, May 21. The game at Stade Auguste Delaune begins at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Nice is currently sixth in the league, with 64 points. Stade Reims is 12th, with 46.

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Nice

Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune

Stade Reims and Nice Stats

Nice is ninth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (49 in 37 matches), and Stade Reims is 10th in goals allowed (41 in 37).

Stade Reims is 15th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Nice is fourth defensively (0.9 allowed per match).

Nice is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +15.

Stade Reims' goal differential is 0, which ranks 11th in the league.

Nice Key Players

Nice is led by Andy Delort, who has 15 goals in 34 games (fifth in league).

Amine Gouiri is Nice's second-leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 46 shots, 1.2 per game) in 37 league appearances.

Nice's leader in assists is Gouiri, who has seven in 37 games (11th in league).

Stade Reims Key Players

Nice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Girondins Bordeaux W 1-0 Away 5/11/2022 AS Saint-Etienne W 4-2 Home 5/14/2022 Lille L 3-1 Home 5/21/2022 Stade Reims - Away

Stade Reims Schedule