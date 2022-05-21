Stade Reims vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
OGC Nice and Stade Reims will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, May 21. The game at Stade Auguste Delaune begins at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Nice is currently sixth in the league, with 64 points. Stade Reims is 12th, with 46.
How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Nice
- Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune
Stade Reims and Nice Stats
- Nice is ninth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (49 in 37 matches), and Stade Reims is 10th in goals allowed (41 in 37).
- Stade Reims is 15th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Nice is fourth defensively (0.9 allowed per match).
- Nice is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +15.
- Stade Reims' goal differential is 0, which ranks 11th in the league.
Nice Key Players
- Nice is led by Andy Delort, who has 15 goals in 34 games (fifth in league).
- Amine Gouiri is Nice's second-leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 46 shots, 1.2 per game) in 37 league appearances.
- Nice's leader in assists is Gouiri, who has seven in 37 games (11th in league).
Stade Reims Key Players
Nice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 1-0
Away
5/11/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
W 4-2
Home
5/14/2022
Lille
L 3-1
Home
5/21/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
Stade Reims Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
FC Lorient
W 2-1
Away
5/8/2022
RC Lens
L 2-1
Home
5/14/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
W 2-1
Away
5/21/2022
Nice
-
Home
