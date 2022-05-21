Stade Reims vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

OGC Nice and Stade Reims will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, May 21. The game at Stade Auguste Delaune begins at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. Nice is currently sixth in the league, with 64 points. Stade Reims is 12th, with 46.

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Nice

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stade Reims and Nice Stats

  • Nice is ninth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (49 in 37 matches), and Stade Reims is 10th in goals allowed (41 in 37).
  • Stade Reims is 15th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Nice is fourth defensively (0.9 allowed per match).
  • Nice is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +15.
  • Stade Reims' goal differential is 0, which ranks 11th in the league.

Nice Key Players

  • Nice is led by Andy Delort, who has 15 goals in 34 games (fifth in league).
  • Amine Gouiri is Nice's second-leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 46 shots, 1.2 per game) in 37 league appearances.
  • Nice's leader in assists is Gouiri, who has seven in 37 games (11th in league).

Stade Reims Key Players

Nice Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 1-0

Away

5/11/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

W 4-2

Home

5/14/2022

Lille

L 3-1

Home

5/21/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

Stade Reims Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

FC Lorient

W 2-1

Away

5/8/2022

RC Lens

L 2-1

Home

5/14/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

W 2-1

Away

5/21/2022

Nice

-

Home

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Stade de Reims vs. OGC Nice

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

