Stade Reims vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Olympique Lyon travels to meet Stade Reims in Ligue 1 at Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday, March 20. The two clubs will face off at 12:05 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon currently has 42 points, and is 10th in the league. Stade Reims has 35 points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Olympique Lyon
- Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Match Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Stade Reims and Olympique Lyon Stats
- Olympique Lyon is scoring 1.4 goals per match (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims is conceding 1.1 per match (sixth in league).
- Stade Reims puts up 1.1 goals per game (14th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon allows 1.3 per game (10th in league).
- Olympique Lyon's goal differential is +3, which is ninth in the league.
- Stade Reims is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +1.
Olympique Lyon Key Players
- Moussa Dembele has 10 goals in 20 games -- No. 1 on Olympique Lyon, and seventh in the league.
- Romain Faivre is Olympique Lyon's second-leading scorer, with nine goals in 27 league games.
- Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with four in 26 games (22nd in league).
Stade Reims Key Players
Olympique Lyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Lille
L 1-0
Home
3/4/2022
FC Lorient
W 4-1
Away
3/13/2022
Stade Rennes
L 4-2
Home
3/20/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
4/3/2022
Angers
-
Home
4/10/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
4/17/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
Stade Reims Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
AS Monaco
W 2-1
Away
3/6/2022
Strasbourg
D 1-1
Home
3/13/2022
Angers
W 1-0
Away
3/20/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
4/3/2022
Troyes
-
Away
4/9/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
4/17/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
How To Watch
March
20
2022
Stade de Reims vs. Olympique Lyonnais
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
12:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)