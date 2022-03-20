Stade Reims vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Olympique Lyon travels to meet Stade Reims in Ligue 1 at Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday, March 20. The two clubs will face off at 12:05 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon currently has 42 points, and is 10th in the league. Stade Reims has 35 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Olympique Lyon

Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Match Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune

Stade Reims and Olympique Lyon Stats

Olympique Lyon is scoring 1.4 goals per match (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims is conceding 1.1 per match (sixth in league).

Stade Reims puts up 1.1 goals per game (14th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon allows 1.3 per game (10th in league).

Olympique Lyon's goal differential is +3, which is ninth in the league.

Stade Reims is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +1.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

Moussa Dembele has 10 goals in 20 games -- No. 1 on Olympique Lyon, and seventh in the league.

Romain Faivre is Olympique Lyon's second-leading scorer, with nine goals in 27 league games.

Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with four in 26 games (22nd in league).

Stade Reims Key Players

Olympique Lyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Lille L 1-0 Home 3/4/2022 FC Lorient W 4-1 Away 3/13/2022 Stade Rennes L 4-2 Home 3/20/2022 Stade Reims - Away 4/3/2022 Angers - Home 4/10/2022 Strasbourg - Away 4/17/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home

Stade Reims Schedule