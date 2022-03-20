Stade Reims vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Olympique Lyon travels to meet Stade Reims in Ligue 1 at Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday, March 20. The two clubs will face off at 12:05 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Olympique Lyon currently has 42 points, and is 10th in the league. Stade Reims has 35 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Olympique Lyon

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stade Reims and Olympique Lyon Stats

  • Olympique Lyon is scoring 1.4 goals per match (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims is conceding 1.1 per match (sixth in league).
  • Stade Reims puts up 1.1 goals per game (14th in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon allows 1.3 per game (10th in league).
  • Olympique Lyon's goal differential is +3, which is ninth in the league.
  • Stade Reims is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +1.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

  • Moussa Dembele has 10 goals in 20 games -- No. 1 on Olympique Lyon, and seventh in the league.
  • Romain Faivre is Olympique Lyon's second-leading scorer, with nine goals in 27 league games.
  • Lucas Paqueta is Olympique Lyon's leader in assists, with four in 26 games (22nd in league).

Stade Reims Key Players

Olympique Lyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Lille

L 1-0

Home

3/4/2022

FC Lorient

W 4-1

Away

3/13/2022

Stade Rennes

L 4-2

Home

3/20/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

4/3/2022

Angers

-

Home

4/10/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

4/17/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

Stade Reims Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

AS Monaco

W 2-1

Away

3/6/2022

Strasbourg

D 1-1

Home

3/13/2022

Angers

W 1-0

Away

3/20/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

4/3/2022

Troyes

-

Away

4/9/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

4/17/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Stade de Reims vs. Olympique Lyonnais

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
12:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

