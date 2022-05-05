Stade Reims vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

RC Lens and Stade Reims will meet at Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will begin on May 8 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. RC Lens has 55 points, and is eighth in the league table. Stade Reims has 43 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. RC Lens

Stade Reims and RC Lens Stats

  • RC Lens scores 1.6 goals per game (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims allows 1.1 per match (sixth in league).
  • Stade Reims has scored 38 goals in 35 games (14th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens has given up 44 in 35 (10th in league).
  • RC Lens is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +11.
  • Stade Reims is 10th in the league in goal differential, at 0.

RC Lens Key Players

  • RC Lens is led by Arnaud Kalimuendo, who has 11 goals (on 46 shots) in 33 league games.
  • Seko Fofana has seven goals in 35 appearances, second-best on RC Lens.
  • RC Lens' leader in assists is Jonathan Clauss, who has nine in 34 league appearances.

Stade Reims Key Players

RC Lens Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 2-0

Home

4/23/2022

PSG

D 1-1

Away

4/30/2022

FC Nantes

D 2-2

Home

5/8/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

5/14/2022

Troyes

-

Away

5/21/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

Stade Reims Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Lille

W 2-1

Home

4/24/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 1-0

Home

5/1/2022

FC Lorient

W 2-1

Away

5/8/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

5/14/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

5/21/2022

Nice

-

Home

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Stade de Reims vs. RC Lens

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Copa Libertadores

Fortaleza EC vs. CA River Plate Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Arsenal FC vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) celebrates with midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and midfielder Jose Cifuentes (11) and defender Mamadou Fall (5) after scoring during the second half against Minnesota United at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy