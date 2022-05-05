Stade Reims vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

RC Lens and Stade Reims will meet at Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will begin on May 8 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. RC Lens has 55 points, and is eighth in the league table. Stade Reims has 43 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. RC Lens

Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune

Stade Reims and RC Lens Stats

RC Lens scores 1.6 goals per game (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims allows 1.1 per match (sixth in league).

Stade Reims has scored 38 goals in 35 games (14th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens has given up 44 in 35 (10th in league).

RC Lens is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +11.

Stade Reims is 10th in the league in goal differential, at 0.

RC Lens Key Players

RC Lens is led by Arnaud Kalimuendo, who has 11 goals (on 46 shots) in 33 league games.

Seko Fofana has seven goals in 35 appearances, second-best on RC Lens.

RC Lens' leader in assists is Jonathan Clauss, who has nine in 34 league appearances.

RC Lens Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Montpellier HSC W 2-0 Home 4/23/2022 PSG D 1-1 Away 4/30/2022 FC Nantes D 2-2 Home 5/8/2022 Stade Reims - Away 5/14/2022 Troyes - Away 5/21/2022 AS Monaco - Home

