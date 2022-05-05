Stade Reims vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
RC Lens and Stade Reims will meet at Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The contest will begin on May 8 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. RC Lens has 55 points, and is eighth in the league table. Stade Reims has 43 points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch Stade Reims vs. RC Lens
- Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Stade Reims and RC Lens Stats
- RC Lens scores 1.6 goals per game (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims allows 1.1 per match (sixth in league).
- Stade Reims has scored 38 goals in 35 games (14th in Ligue 1), and RC Lens has given up 44 in 35 (10th in league).
- RC Lens is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +11.
- Stade Reims is 10th in the league in goal differential, at 0.
RC Lens Key Players
- RC Lens is led by Arnaud Kalimuendo, who has 11 goals (on 46 shots) in 33 league games.
- Seko Fofana has seven goals in 35 appearances, second-best on RC Lens.
- RC Lens' leader in assists is Jonathan Clauss, who has nine in 34 league appearances.
Stade Reims Key Players
RC Lens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 2-0
Home
4/23/2022
PSG
D 1-1
Away
4/30/2022
FC Nantes
D 2-2
Home
5/8/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
5/14/2022
Troyes
-
Away
5/21/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
Stade Reims Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Lille
W 2-1
Home
4/24/2022
Olympique Marseille
L 1-0
Home
5/1/2022
FC Lorient
W 2-1
Away
5/8/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
5/14/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
5/21/2022
Nice
-
Home
