Stade Reims vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Stade Brest 29 takes on Stade Reims at Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Stade Reims has 27 points, and is 14th in the league table. Stade Brest 29 has 31 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Stade Brest 29

Match Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune

Stade Reims and Stade Brest 29 Stats

Stade Reims is 15th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Stade Brest 29 is 13th defensively (1.5 conceded per match).

Stade Brest 29 has scored 33 goals in 24 games (12th in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims has given up 28 in 24 (sixth in league).

Stade Reims' goal differential (-1) is 11th in the league.

Stade Brest 29 has a goal differential of -3 for the season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Stade Reims Key Players

Stade Reims is led by Hugo Ekitike, who has nine goals in 20 games (ninth in league).

Marshall Munetsi is Stade Reims' second-leading scorer, with three goals in 12 league games.

Stade Reims' leader in assists is Alexis Flips, who has three in 23 games (26th in league).

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

Stade Brest 29 is led by Franck Honorat, with eight goals in 24 games (14th in league).

Steve Mounie is Stade Brest 29's No. 2 scorer, with six goals in 21 league games.

Honorat is Stade Brest 29's assist leader, with four in 24 league appearances.

Stade Reims Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/23/2022 PSG L 4-0 Away 2/6/2022 Girondins Bordeaux W 5-0 Home 2/13/2022 FC Nantes L 1-0 Away 2/20/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home 2/27/2022 AS Monaco - Away 3/6/2022 Strasbourg - Home 3/13/2022 Angers - Away

Stade Brest 29 Schedule