Stade Reims vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stade Brest 29 takes on Stade Reims at Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Stade Reims has 27 points, and is 14th in the league table. Stade Brest 29 has 31 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Stade Brest 29

  • Match Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stade Reims and Stade Brest 29 Stats

  • Stade Reims is 15th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Stade Brest 29 is 13th defensively (1.5 conceded per match).
  • Stade Brest 29 has scored 33 goals in 24 games (12th in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims has given up 28 in 24 (sixth in league).
  • Stade Reims' goal differential (-1) is 11th in the league.
  • Stade Brest 29 has a goal differential of -3 for the season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Stade Reims Key Players

  • Stade Reims is led by Hugo Ekitike, who has nine goals in 20 games (ninth in league).
  • Marshall Munetsi is Stade Reims' second-leading scorer, with three goals in 12 league games.
  • Stade Reims' leader in assists is Alexis Flips, who has three in 23 games (26th in league).

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

  • Stade Brest 29 is led by Franck Honorat, with eight goals in 24 games (14th in league).
  • Steve Mounie is Stade Brest 29's No. 2 scorer, with six goals in 21 league games.
  • Honorat is Stade Brest 29's assist leader, with four in 24 league appearances.

Stade Reims Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/23/2022

PSG

L 4-0

Away

2/6/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 5-0

Home

2/13/2022

FC Nantes

L 1-0

Away

2/20/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

2/27/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

3/6/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

3/13/2022

Angers

-

Away

Stade Brest 29 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/22/2022

Lille

W 2-0

Home

2/6/2022

Stade Rennes

L 2-0

Away

2/13/2022

Troyes

W 5-1

Home

2/20/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

2/27/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

3/5/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

3/13/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Stade de Reims vs. Stade Brestois

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

AS Saint-Etienne vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
38 minutes ago
Soccer

Leeds United vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
38 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
38 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
38 minutes ago
imago1009907910h
Premier League

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Manchester United

By Matthew Beighle
38 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Texas Tech vs LSU in College Softball

By Adam Childs
38 minutes ago
giannis-antetokounmpo-2021-all-star
SI Guide

Team LeBron vs. Team Durant: Who Will Win the NBA All-Star Game?

By Kate Yanchulis
38 minutes ago
Nantes Lorient
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lorient vs. Montpellier

By Justin Carter
43 minutes ago
Rennes
Ligue 1

How to Watch Rennes vs. Troyes AC

By Justin Carter
43 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy