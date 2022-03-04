How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, Strasbourg and Stade Reims will face off in Ligue 1 action. The squads will play at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Stade Auguste Delaune. Strasbourg currently has 43 points, and is fifth in the league. Stade Reims has 31 points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Strasbourg
- Match Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune
Stade Reims and Strasbourg Stats
- Strasbourg has scored 48 goals in 26 matches (third in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims has given up 30 in 26 (seventh in league).
- Stade Reims puts up 1.2 goals per game (15th in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg concedes 1.2 per match (eighth in league).
- Strasbourg's goal differential is +17, third in the league.
- Stade Reims has a goal differential of 0 for the season, which ranks 11th in the league.
Strasbourg Key Players
- Strasbourg is led by Ludovic Ajorque, who has 11 goals (on 32 shots) in 24 league games.
- Kevin Gameiro has nine goals in 23 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Strasbourg.
- Strasbourg's leader in assists is Adrien Thomasson, who has six in 24 league appearances.
Stade Reims Key Players
Strasbourg Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Angers
W 1-0
Away
2/20/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
D 2-2
Away
2/26/2022
Nice
D 0-0
Home
3/6/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
3/13/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
3/20/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
4/3/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
Stade Reims Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
FC Nantes
L 1-0
Away
2/20/2022
Stade Brest 29
D 1-1
Home
2/27/2022
AS Monaco
W 2-1
Away
3/6/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
3/13/2022
Angers
-
Away
3/20/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
4/3/2022
Troyes
-
Away
