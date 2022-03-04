On Sunday, Strasbourg and Stade Reims will face off in Ligue 1 action. The squads will play at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Stade Auguste Delaune. Strasbourg currently has 43 points, and is fifth in the league. Stade Reims has 31 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Stade Reims vs. Strasbourg

Match Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Auguste Delaune

Stade Reims and Strasbourg Stats

Strasbourg has scored 48 goals in 26 matches (third in Ligue 1), and Stade Reims has given up 30 in 26 (seventh in league).

Stade Reims puts up 1.2 goals per game (15th in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg concedes 1.2 per match (eighth in league).

Strasbourg's goal differential is +17, third in the league.

Stade Reims has a goal differential of 0 for the season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Strasbourg Key Players

Strasbourg is led by Ludovic Ajorque, who has 11 goals (on 32 shots) in 24 league games.

Kevin Gameiro has nine goals in 23 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Strasbourg.

Strasbourg's leader in assists is Adrien Thomasson, who has six in 24 league appearances.

Stade Reims Key Players

Strasbourg Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/13/2022 Angers W 1-0 Away 2/20/2022 AS Saint-Etienne D 2-2 Away 2/26/2022 Nice D 0-0 Home 3/6/2022 Stade Reims - Away 3/13/2022 AS Monaco - Home 3/20/2022 FC Lorient - Away 4/3/2022 RC Lens - Home

Stade Reims Schedule