Stade Rennes vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AS Monaco hits the pitch against Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park on Friday, April 15. The two Ligue 1 teams will square off at 3:00 PM ET. With 56 points, Stade Rennes is third in the league table. AS Monaco has 50 points, and is in sixth place.
How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. AS Monaco
- Match Day: Friday, April 15, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Roazhon Park
Stade Rennes and AS Monaco Stats
- Stade Rennes has scored 67 goals in 31 matches (second in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco has given up 32 in 31 (fifth in league).
- AS Monaco has scored 47 goals in 31 games (sixth in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes has given up 31 in 31 (fourth in league).
- Stade Rennes is second in the league in goal differential, at +36.
- AS Monaco's goal differential is +15, fifth in the league.
Stade Rennes Key Players
- Martin Terrier is Stade Rennes' leading scorer this season, with 18 goals in 30 games (second in league).
- Gaetan Laborde has 14 goals in 31 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Stade Rennes.
- Stade Rennes' leader in assists is Benjamin Bourigeaud, who has 10 in 31 games (third in league).
AS Monaco Key Players
Stade Rennes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
FC Metz
W 6-1
Home
4/2/2022
Nice
D 1-1
Away
4/9/2022
Stade Reims
W 3-2
Away
4/15/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
4/20/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
4/24/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
4/30/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
AS Monaco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
PSG
W 3-0
Home
4/3/2022
FC Metz
W 2-1
Away
4/10/2022
Troyes
W 2-1
Home
4/15/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
4/20/2022
Nice
-
Home
4/23/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
5/1/2022
Angers
-
Home
