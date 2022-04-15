Stade Rennes vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AS Monaco hits the pitch against Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park on Friday, April 15. The two Ligue 1 teams will square off at 3:00 PM ET. With 56 points, Stade Rennes is third in the league table. AS Monaco has 50 points, and is in sixth place.

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. AS Monaco

Stade Rennes and AS Monaco Stats

  • Stade Rennes has scored 67 goals in 31 matches (second in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco has given up 32 in 31 (fifth in league).
  • AS Monaco has scored 47 goals in 31 games (sixth in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes has given up 31 in 31 (fourth in league).
  • Stade Rennes is second in the league in goal differential, at +36.
  • AS Monaco's goal differential is +15, fifth in the league.

Stade Rennes Key Players

  • Martin Terrier is Stade Rennes' leading scorer this season, with 18 goals in 30 games (second in league).
  • Gaetan Laborde has 14 goals in 31 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Stade Rennes.
  • Stade Rennes' leader in assists is Benjamin Bourigeaud, who has 10 in 31 games (third in league).

AS Monaco Key Players

Stade Rennes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

FC Metz

W 6-1

Home

4/2/2022

Nice

D 1-1

Away

4/9/2022

Stade Reims

W 3-2

Away

4/15/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

4/20/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

4/24/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

4/30/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

AS Monaco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

PSG

W 3-0

Home

4/3/2022

FC Metz

W 2-1

Away

4/10/2022

Troyes

W 2-1

Home

4/15/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

4/20/2022

Nice

-

Home

4/23/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

5/1/2022

Angers

-

Home

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Rennes vs. AS Monaco

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
