Stade Rennes vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

AS Monaco hits the pitch against Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park on Friday, April 15. The two Ligue 1 teams will square off at 3:00 PM ET. With 56 points, Stade Rennes is third in the league table. AS Monaco has 50 points, and is in sixth place.

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. AS Monaco

Match Day: Friday, April 15, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Roazhon Park

Stade Rennes and AS Monaco Stats

Stade Rennes has scored 67 goals in 31 matches (second in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco has given up 32 in 31 (fifth in league).

AS Monaco has scored 47 goals in 31 games (sixth in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes has given up 31 in 31 (fourth in league).

Stade Rennes is second in the league in goal differential, at +36.

AS Monaco's goal differential is +15, fifth in the league.

Stade Rennes Key Players

Martin Terrier is Stade Rennes' leading scorer this season, with 18 goals in 30 games (second in league).

Gaetan Laborde has 14 goals in 31 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Stade Rennes.

Stade Rennes' leader in assists is Benjamin Bourigeaud, who has 10 in 31 games (third in league).

AS Monaco Key Players

Stade Rennes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 FC Metz W 6-1 Home 4/2/2022 Nice D 1-1 Away 4/9/2022 Stade Reims W 3-2 Away 4/15/2022 AS Monaco - Home 4/20/2022 Strasbourg - Away 4/24/2022 FC Lorient - Home 4/30/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Home

AS Monaco Schedule