How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AS Saint-Etienne takes on Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park on Saturday, April 30. The two Ligue 1 clubs will play at 3:00 PM ET. Stade Rennes currently has 59 points, and is third in the league table. AS Saint-Etienne has 31 points, and is in 18th place.
- Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Roazhon Park
Stade Rennes and AS Saint-Etienne Stats
- Stade Rennes is scoring 2.2 goals per game (second in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne is giving up two per game (19th in league).
- AS Saint-Etienne is scoring 1.1 goals per match (14th in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes is giving up 1.1 per match (fifth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Stade Rennes is second in the league, at +39.
- AS Saint-Etienne has a goal differential of -30 on the season, 18th in the league.
Stade Rennes Key Players
- Stade Rennes is led by Martin Terrier, who has 21 goals in 33 games (second in league).
- Gaetan Laborde is Stade Rennes' second-leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 58 shots, 1.7 per game) in 34 league appearances.
- Benjamin Bourigeaud is Stade Rennes' leader in assists, with 11 in 34 league appearances.
AS Saint-Etienne Key Players
Stade Rennes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
AS Monaco
L 3-2
Home
4/20/2022
Strasbourg
L 2-1
Away
4/24/2022
FC Lorient
W 5-0
Home
4/30/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
5/11/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
5/14/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
5/21/2022
Lille
-
Away
AS Saint-Etienne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Stade Brest 29
W 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
D 2-2
Away
4/23/2022
AS Monaco
L 4-1
Home
4/30/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
5/11/2022
Nice
-
Away
5/14/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
5/21/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
