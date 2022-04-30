Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AS Saint-Etienne takes on Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park on Saturday, April 30. The two Ligue 1 clubs will play at 3:00 PM ET. Stade Rennes currently has 59 points, and is third in the league table. AS Saint-Etienne has 31 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. AS Saint-Etienne

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Roazhon Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stade Rennes and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

  • Stade Rennes is scoring 2.2 goals per game (second in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne is giving up two per game (19th in league).
  • AS Saint-Etienne is scoring 1.1 goals per match (14th in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes is giving up 1.1 per match (fifth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Stade Rennes is second in the league, at +39.
  • AS Saint-Etienne has a goal differential of -30 on the season, 18th in the league.

Stade Rennes Key Players

  • Stade Rennes is led by Martin Terrier, who has 21 goals in 33 games (second in league).
  • Gaetan Laborde is Stade Rennes' second-leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 58 shots, 1.7 per game) in 34 league appearances.
  • Benjamin Bourigeaud is Stade Rennes' leader in assists, with 11 in 34 league appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

Stade Rennes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

AS Monaco

L 3-2

Home

4/20/2022

Strasbourg

L 2-1

Away

4/24/2022

FC Lorient

W 5-0

Home

4/30/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

5/11/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

5/14/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

5/21/2022

Lille

-

Away

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Stade Brest 29

W 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

D 2-2

Away

4/23/2022

AS Monaco

L 4-1

Home

4/30/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

5/11/2022

Nice

-

Away

5/14/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

5/21/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Stade Rennais vs. Saint-Étienne

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
