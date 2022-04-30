AS Saint-Etienne takes on Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park on Saturday, April 30. The two Ligue 1 clubs will play at 3:00 PM ET. Stade Rennes currently has 59 points, and is third in the league table. AS Saint-Etienne has 31 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. AS Saint-Etienne

Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Roazhon Park

Roazhon Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stade Rennes and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

Stade Rennes is scoring 2.2 goals per game (second in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne is giving up two per game (19th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne is scoring 1.1 goals per match (14th in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes is giving up 1.1 per match (fifth in league).

In terms of goal differential, Stade Rennes is second in the league, at +39.

AS Saint-Etienne has a goal differential of -30 on the season, 18th in the league.

Stade Rennes Key Players

Stade Rennes is led by Martin Terrier, who has 21 goals in 33 games (second in league).

Gaetan Laborde is Stade Rennes' second-leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 58 shots, 1.7 per game) in 34 league appearances.

Benjamin Bourigeaud is Stade Rennes' leader in assists, with 11 in 34 league appearances.

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

Stade Rennes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 AS Monaco L 3-2 Home 4/20/2022 Strasbourg L 2-1 Away 4/24/2022 FC Lorient W 5-0 Home 4/30/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Home 5/11/2022 FC Nantes - Away 5/14/2022 Olympique Marseille - Home 5/21/2022 Lille - Away

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule