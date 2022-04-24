Stade Rennes vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stade Rennes and FC Lorient will meet at Roazhon Park on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will get underway on April 24 at 7:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes has 56 points, and is fourth in the league. FC Lorient has 34 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. FC Lorient

Stade Rennes and FC Lorient Stats

  • Stade Rennes is second in Ligue 1 in goals scored (70 in 33 games), and FC Lorient is 16th in goals allowed (52 in 33).
  • FC Lorient scores 1.0 goal per match (17th in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes allows 1.1 per match (sixth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Stade Rennes is second in the league, at +34.
  • FC Lorient's goal differential is -19, which is 16th in the league.

Stade Rennes Key Players

  • Stade Rennes is led by Martin Terrier, who has 20 goals in 32 games (second in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for Stade Rennes is Gaetan Laborde, who has 14 goals in 33 games.
  • Benjamin Bourigeaud is Stade Rennes' leader in assists, with 10 in 33 games (third in league).

FC Lorient Key Players

Stade Rennes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Stade Reims

W 3-2

Away

4/15/2022

AS Monaco

L 3-2

Home

4/20/2022

Strasbourg

L 2-1

Away

4/24/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

4/30/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

5/11/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

5/14/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

FC Lorient Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

W 6-2

Home

4/17/2022

Nice

L 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

FC Metz

W 1-0

Home

4/24/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

5/1/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

5/8/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

5/14/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Rennes vs. FC Lorient

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
7:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Stade Rennes vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago1011452221h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Rennes vs. Lorient

By Tom Sunderland11 minutes ago
USATSI_18130363
NHL

How to Watch Ducks at Kings

By Ben Macaluso8 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Derek Grant (38) and right wing Troy Terry (19) celebrate the victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Apr 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with defenseman Alexander Edler (2) his goal scored against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Edler provided an assist on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
USATSI_13945359 (1)
Bellator MMA

How to Watch Bellator 279: Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2

By Iolanda Neto8 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
USATSI_18129961
NHL

How to Watch Canucks at Flames in Canada

By Ben Macaluso9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy