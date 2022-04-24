Stade Rennes vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Stade Rennes and FC Lorient will meet at Roazhon Park on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will get underway on April 24 at 7:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes has 56 points, and is fourth in the league. FC Lorient has 34 points, and is in 15th place.
How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. FC Lorient
- Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Roazhon Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Stade Rennes and FC Lorient Stats
- Stade Rennes is second in Ligue 1 in goals scored (70 in 33 games), and FC Lorient is 16th in goals allowed (52 in 33).
- FC Lorient scores 1.0 goal per match (17th in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes allows 1.1 per match (sixth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Stade Rennes is second in the league, at +34.
- FC Lorient's goal differential is -19, which is 16th in the league.
Stade Rennes Key Players
- Stade Rennes is led by Martin Terrier, who has 20 goals in 32 games (second in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Stade Rennes is Gaetan Laborde, who has 14 goals in 33 games.
- Benjamin Bourigeaud is Stade Rennes' leader in assists, with 10 in 33 games (third in league).
FC Lorient Key Players
Stade Rennes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Stade Reims
W 3-2
Away
4/15/2022
AS Monaco
L 3-2
Home
4/20/2022
Strasbourg
L 2-1
Away
4/24/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
4/30/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
5/11/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
5/14/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
W 6-2
Home
4/17/2022
Nice
L 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
FC Metz
W 1-0
Home
4/24/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
5/1/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
5/8/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
5/14/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
How To Watch
April
24
2022
Rennes vs. FC Lorient
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
7:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)