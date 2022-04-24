Stade Rennes vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

Stade Rennes and FC Lorient will meet at Roazhon Park on Sunday for a matchup in Ligue 1. The game will get underway on April 24 at 7:00 AM ET, airing on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes has 56 points, and is fourth in the league. FC Lorient has 34 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. FC Lorient

Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Roazhon Park

Stade Rennes and FC Lorient Stats

Stade Rennes is second in Ligue 1 in goals scored (70 in 33 games), and FC Lorient is 16th in goals allowed (52 in 33).

FC Lorient scores 1.0 goal per match (17th in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes allows 1.1 per match (sixth in league).

In terms of goal differential, Stade Rennes is second in the league, at +34.

FC Lorient's goal differential is -19, which is 16th in the league.

Stade Rennes Key Players

Stade Rennes is led by Martin Terrier, who has 20 goals in 32 games (second in league).

The second-leading scorer for Stade Rennes is Gaetan Laborde, who has 14 goals in 33 games.

Benjamin Bourigeaud is Stade Rennes' leader in assists, with 10 in 33 games (third in league).

FC Lorient Key Players

Stade Rennes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Stade Reims W 3-2 Away 4/15/2022 AS Monaco L 3-2 Home 4/20/2022 Strasbourg L 2-1 Away 4/24/2022 FC Lorient - Home 4/30/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Home 5/11/2022 FC Nantes - Away 5/14/2022 Olympique Marseille - Home

FC Lorient Schedule