Stade Rennes vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Metz will take on Stade Rennes on Sunday, March 20 in Ligue 1. The game at Roazhon Park gets underway at 10:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes is fourth in the league, with 49 points. FC Metz is 19th, with 23.

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. FC Metz

Stade Rennes and FC Metz Stats

  • Stade Rennes is second in Ligue 1 offensively (2.0 goals per game), and FC Metz is 17th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).
  • FC Metz puts up 0.9 goals per game (19th in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes concedes 1.0 per match (fourth in league).
  • Stade Rennes is second in the league in goal differential, at +30.
  • FC Metz has a goal differential of -21 for the season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Stade Rennes Key Players

  • Gaetan Laborde has 14 goals in 28 games -- tops on Stade Rennes, and third in the league.
  • Martin Terrier has 14 goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 27 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • Stade Rennes' leader in assists is Laborde, who has seven in 28 league appearances.

FC Metz Key Players

Stade Rennes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 4-2

Away

3/6/2022

Angers

W 2-0

Home

3/13/2022

Olympique Lyon

W 4-2

Away

3/20/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

4/2/2022

Nice

-

Away

4/9/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

4/15/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

FC Metz Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

FC Nantes

D 0-0

Home

3/6/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

L 1-0

Away

3/13/2022

RC Lens

D 0-0

Home

3/20/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

4/3/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

4/10/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

4/17/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Rennes vs. FC Metz

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
