Stade Rennes vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

FC Metz will take on Stade Rennes on Sunday, March 20 in Ligue 1. The game at Roazhon Park gets underway at 10:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes is fourth in the league, with 49 points. FC Metz is 19th, with 23.

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. FC Metz

Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Roazhon Park

Stade Rennes and FC Metz Stats

Stade Rennes is second in Ligue 1 offensively (2.0 goals per game), and FC Metz is 17th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).

FC Metz puts up 0.9 goals per game (19th in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes concedes 1.0 per match (fourth in league).

Stade Rennes is second in the league in goal differential, at +30.

FC Metz has a goal differential of -21 for the season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Stade Rennes Key Players

Gaetan Laborde has 14 goals in 28 games -- tops on Stade Rennes, and third in the league.

Martin Terrier has 14 goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 27 league appearances, tied for the team lead.

Stade Rennes' leader in assists is Laborde, who has seven in 28 league appearances.

Stade Rennes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/25/2022 Montpellier HSC W 4-2 Away 3/6/2022 Angers W 2-0 Home 3/13/2022 Olympique Lyon W 4-2 Away 3/20/2022 FC Metz - Home 4/2/2022 Nice - Away 4/9/2022 Stade Reims - Away 4/15/2022 AS Monaco - Home

