Stade Rennes vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Metz will take on Stade Rennes on Sunday, March 20 in Ligue 1. The game at Roazhon Park gets underway at 10:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes is fourth in the league, with 49 points. FC Metz is 19th, with 23.
How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. FC Metz
- Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Roazhon Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Stade Rennes and FC Metz Stats
- Stade Rennes is second in Ligue 1 offensively (2.0 goals per game), and FC Metz is 17th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).
- FC Metz puts up 0.9 goals per game (19th in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes concedes 1.0 per match (fourth in league).
- Stade Rennes is second in the league in goal differential, at +30.
- FC Metz has a goal differential of -21 for the season, which ranks 17th in the league.
Stade Rennes Key Players
- Gaetan Laborde has 14 goals in 28 games -- tops on Stade Rennes, and third in the league.
- Martin Terrier has 14 goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 27 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- Stade Rennes' leader in assists is Laborde, who has seven in 28 league appearances.
FC Metz Key Players
Stade Rennes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 4-2
Away
3/6/2022
Angers
W 2-0
Home
3/13/2022
Olympique Lyon
W 4-2
Away
3/20/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
4/2/2022
Nice
-
Away
4/9/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
4/15/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
FC Metz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
FC Nantes
D 0-0
Home
3/6/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
L 1-0
Away
3/13/2022
RC Lens
D 0-0
Home
3/20/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
4/3/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
4/10/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
4/17/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
How To Watch
March
20
2022
Rennes vs. FC Metz
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)