Stade Rennes vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's slate in Ligue 1 will see Girondins Bordeaux meet up with Stade Rennes. The game at Roazhon Park begins at 7:00 AM ET. Stade Rennes currently has 31 points, and is fifth in the league table. Girondins Bordeaux has 17 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. Girondins Bordeaux

Stade Rennes and Girondins Bordeaux Stats

  • Stade Rennes is scoring 1.7 goals per match (third in Ligue 1), and Girondins Bordeaux is giving up 2.2 per game (20th in league).
  • Girondins Bordeaux is scoring 1.5 goals per game (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes is giving up 1.0 per game (fourth in league).
  • Stade Rennes is third in the league in goal differential, at +15.
  • Girondins Bordeaux is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -14.

Stade Rennes Key Players

  • Stade Rennes is led by Gaetan Laborde, who has nine goals in 20 games (fifth in league).
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Stade Rennes is Martin Terrier, who has nine goals in 19 games.
  • Laborde has four assists in 20 games -- tops on Stade Rennes, and eighth in the league.

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

  • Girondins Bordeaux is led by Alberth Elis, with seven goals in 13 games (14th in league).
  • Hwang Ui-Jo is Girondins Bordeaux's No. 2 scorer, with six goals in 15 league games.
  • Girondins Bordeaux's best playmaker is Yacine Adli, with five assists in 20 league appearances.

Stade Rennes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Nice

L 2-1

Home

12/22/2021

AS Monaco

L 2-1

Away

1/8/2022

RC Lens

L 1-0

Away

1/16/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

1/23/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

2/6/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

2/13/2022

PSG

-

Away

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Troyes

W 2-1

Away

12/22/2021

Lille

L 3-2

Home

1/7/2022

Olympique Marseille

L 1-0

Home

1/16/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

1/23/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

2/6/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

2/13/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Rennes vs. Bordeaux

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
7:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Stade Rennes vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

3 minutes ago
Rennes
Ligue 1

How to Watch Rennes vs. Bordeaux

13 minutes ago
Fiorentina Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona

43 minutes ago
Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots forward Moses Wood (1) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at USC in Men's College Basketball

8 hours ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

8 hours ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

8 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save as defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Shakr

8 hours ago
Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates his game-winning goal with defenseman Brent Burns (88) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the overtime period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

8 hours ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) looks to pass against Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy