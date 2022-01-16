Stade Rennes vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Sunday's slate in Ligue 1 will see Girondins Bordeaux meet up with Stade Rennes. The game at Roazhon Park begins at 7:00 AM ET. Stade Rennes currently has 31 points, and is fifth in the league table. Girondins Bordeaux has 17 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. Girondins Bordeaux

Match Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Roazhon Park

Stade Rennes and Girondins Bordeaux Stats

Stade Rennes is scoring 1.7 goals per match (third in Ligue 1), and Girondins Bordeaux is giving up 2.2 per game (20th in league).

Girondins Bordeaux is scoring 1.5 goals per game (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes is giving up 1.0 per game (fourth in league).

Stade Rennes is third in the league in goal differential, at +15.

Girondins Bordeaux is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -14.

Stade Rennes Key Players

Stade Rennes is led by Gaetan Laborde, who has nine goals in 20 games (fifth in league).

Also atop the scoring charts for Stade Rennes is Martin Terrier, who has nine goals in 19 games.

Laborde has four assists in 20 games -- tops on Stade Rennes, and eighth in the league.

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

Girondins Bordeaux is led by Alberth Elis, with seven goals in 13 games (14th in league).

Hwang Ui-Jo is Girondins Bordeaux's No. 2 scorer, with six goals in 15 league games.

Girondins Bordeaux's best playmaker is Yacine Adli, with five assists in 20 league appearances.

Stade Rennes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Nice L 2-1 Home 12/22/2021 AS Monaco L 2-1 Away 1/8/2022 RC Lens L 1-0 Away 1/16/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home 1/23/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Away 2/6/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home 2/13/2022 PSG - Away

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule