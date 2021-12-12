Stade Rennes vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

OGC Nice will visit Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes has 31 points, and is second in the league table. Nice has 28 points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. Nice

Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Roazhon Park

Stade Rennes and Nice Stats

Stade Rennes has scored 32 goals in 17 games (third in Ligue 1), and Nice has conceded 15 in 17 (third in league).

Nice has scored 25 goals in 17 games (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes has given up 14 in 17 (first in league).

Stade Rennes' goal differential (+18) is second in the league.

Nice's goal differential is +10, which is fourth in the league.

Stade Rennes Key Players

Martin Terrier is Stade Rennes' leading scorer this season, with eight goals in 16 games (fifth in league).

Kamal-Deen Sulemana has four goals in 16 appearances, second-best on Stade Rennes.

Benjamin Bourigeaud is Stade Rennes' leader in assists, with four in 17 games (sixth in league).

Nice Key Players

Amine Gouiri is Nice's top scorer, with eight goals (on 25 shots) in 17 league games.

Kasper Dolberg is Nice's No. 2 scorer with three goals (on 14 shots, 1.2 per game) in 12 league appearances.

Gouiri has three assists in 17 games -- the best mark on Nice, and 15th in the entire league.

Stade Rennes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 FC Lorient W 2-0 Away 12/1/2021 Lille L 2-1 Home 12/5/2021 AS Saint-Etienne W 5-0 Away 12/12/2021 Nice - Home 12/22/2021 AS Monaco - Away 1/8/2022 RC Lens - Away 1/16/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home

Nice Schedule