Stade Rennes vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    OGC Nice will visit Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes has 31 points, and is second in the league table. Nice has 28 points, and is in fifth place.

    How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. Nice

    Stade Rennes and Nice Stats

    • Stade Rennes has scored 32 goals in 17 games (third in Ligue 1), and Nice has conceded 15 in 17 (third in league).
    • Nice has scored 25 goals in 17 games (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes has given up 14 in 17 (first in league).
    • Stade Rennes' goal differential (+18) is second in the league.
    • Nice's goal differential is +10, which is fourth in the league.

    Stade Rennes Key Players

    • Martin Terrier is Stade Rennes' leading scorer this season, with eight goals in 16 games (fifth in league).
    • Kamal-Deen Sulemana has four goals in 16 appearances, second-best on Stade Rennes.
    • Benjamin Bourigeaud is Stade Rennes' leader in assists, with four in 17 games (sixth in league).

    Nice Key Players

    • Amine Gouiri is Nice's top scorer, with eight goals (on 25 shots) in 17 league games.
    • Kasper Dolberg is Nice's No. 2 scorer with three goals (on 14 shots, 1.2 per game) in 12 league appearances.
    • Gouiri has three assists in 17 games -- the best mark on Nice, and 15th in the entire league.

    Stade Rennes Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    FC Lorient

    W 2-0

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Lille

    L 2-1

    Home

    12/5/2021

    AS Saint-Etienne

    W 5-0

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Nice

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    AS Monaco

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    RC Lens

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Girondins Bordeaux

    -

    Home

    Nice Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    FC Metz

    L 1-0

    Home

    12/1/2021

    PSG

    D 0-0

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Strasbourg

    L 3-0

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Stade Rennes

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    RC Lens

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Stade Brest 29

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    FC Nantes

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Rennes vs. OGC Nice

    TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
    Time
    9:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

