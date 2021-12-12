Stade Rennes vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
OGC Nice will visit Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Stade Rennes has 31 points, and is second in the league table. Nice has 28 points, and is in fifth place.
How to Watch Stade Rennes vs. Nice
- Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Roazhon Park
Stade Rennes and Nice Stats
- Stade Rennes has scored 32 goals in 17 games (third in Ligue 1), and Nice has conceded 15 in 17 (third in league).
- Nice has scored 25 goals in 17 games (seventh in Ligue 1), and Stade Rennes has given up 14 in 17 (first in league).
- Stade Rennes' goal differential (+18) is second in the league.
- Nice's goal differential is +10, which is fourth in the league.
Stade Rennes Key Players
- Martin Terrier is Stade Rennes' leading scorer this season, with eight goals in 16 games (fifth in league).
- Kamal-Deen Sulemana has four goals in 16 appearances, second-best on Stade Rennes.
- Benjamin Bourigeaud is Stade Rennes' leader in assists, with four in 17 games (sixth in league).
Nice Key Players
- Amine Gouiri is Nice's top scorer, with eight goals (on 25 shots) in 17 league games.
- Kasper Dolberg is Nice's No. 2 scorer with three goals (on 14 shots, 1.2 per game) in 12 league appearances.
- Gouiri has three assists in 17 games -- the best mark on Nice, and 15th in the entire league.
Stade Rennes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
FC Lorient
W 2-0
Away
12/1/2021
Lille
L 2-1
Home
12/5/2021
AS Saint-Etienne
W 5-0
Away
12/12/2021
Nice
-
Home
12/22/2021
AS Monaco
-
Away
1/8/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
1/16/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
Nice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
FC Metz
L 1-0
Home
12/1/2021
PSG
D 0-0
Away
12/5/2021
Strasbourg
L 3-0
Home
12/12/2021
Stade Rennes
-
Away
12/22/2021
RC Lens
-
Home
1/9/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
1/16/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
