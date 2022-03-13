Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Sunday's schedule in Ligue 1 will see AS Monaco meet up with Strasbourg. The game at Stade de la Meinau gets underway at 10:00 AM ET. Strasbourg is fifth in the league table, with 44 points. AS Monaco is eighth, with 41.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco

Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Meinau

Strasbourg and AS Monaco Stats

Strasbourg puts up 1.8 goals per match (third in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco allows 1.1 per match (fifth in league).

AS Monaco scores 1.5 goals per game (sixth in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg allows 1.2 per match (eighth in league).

Strasbourg's goal differential is +17, which ranks third in the league.

AS Monaco's goal differential is +11, which ranks sixth in the league.

Strasbourg Key Players

Ludovic Ajorque is Strasbourg's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 35 shots) in 25 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Strasbourg is Habib Diallo, who has nine goals in 22 games.

Strasbourg's leader in assists is Adrien Thomasson, who has six in 24 league appearances.

AS Monaco Key Players

Strasbourg Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 AS Saint-Etienne D 2-2 Away 2/26/2022 Nice D 0-0 Home 3/6/2022 Stade Reims D 1-1 Away 3/13/2022 AS Monaco - Home 3/20/2022 FC Lorient - Away 4/3/2022 RC Lens - Home 4/10/2022 Olympique Lyon - Home

AS Monaco Schedule