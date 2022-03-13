Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's schedule in Ligue 1 will see AS Monaco meet up with Strasbourg. The game at Stade de la Meinau gets underway at 10:00 AM ET. Strasbourg is fifth in the league table, with 44 points. AS Monaco is eighth, with 41.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade de la Meinau
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Strasbourg and AS Monaco Stats

  • Strasbourg puts up 1.8 goals per match (third in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco allows 1.1 per match (fifth in league).
  • AS Monaco scores 1.5 goals per game (sixth in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg allows 1.2 per match (eighth in league).
  • Strasbourg's goal differential is +17, which ranks third in the league.
  • AS Monaco's goal differential is +11, which ranks sixth in the league.

Strasbourg Key Players

  • Ludovic Ajorque is Strasbourg's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 35 shots) in 25 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Strasbourg is Habib Diallo, who has nine goals in 22 games.
  • Strasbourg's leader in assists is Adrien Thomasson, who has six in 24 league appearances.

AS Monaco Key Players

Strasbourg Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

D 2-2

Away

2/26/2022

Nice

D 0-0

Home

3/6/2022

Stade Reims

D 1-1

Away

3/13/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

3/20/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

4/3/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

4/10/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

AS Monaco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

D 1-1

Away

2/27/2022

Stade Reims

L 2-1

Home

3/6/2022

Olympique Marseille

W 1-0

Away

3/13/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

3/20/2022

PSG

-

Home

4/3/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

4/10/2022

Troyes

-

Home

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Strasbourg vs. Monaco

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch AC Pisa 1909 vs. US Cremonese

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Soccer

West Ham United vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Metz vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Soccer

Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
aston villa
Premier League

How to Watch West Ham United vs Aston Villa

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
imago1010435725h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Strasbourg at AS Monaco

By Matthew Beighle36 minutes ago
Soccer

Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy