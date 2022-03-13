Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's schedule in Ligue 1 will see AS Monaco meet up with Strasbourg. The game at Stade de la Meinau gets underway at 10:00 AM ET. Strasbourg is fifth in the league table, with 44 points. AS Monaco is eighth, with 41.
How to Watch Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco
- Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Meinau
Strasbourg and AS Monaco Stats
- Strasbourg puts up 1.8 goals per match (third in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco allows 1.1 per match (fifth in league).
- AS Monaco scores 1.5 goals per game (sixth in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg allows 1.2 per match (eighth in league).
- Strasbourg's goal differential is +17, which ranks third in the league.
- AS Monaco's goal differential is +11, which ranks sixth in the league.
Strasbourg Key Players
- Ludovic Ajorque is Strasbourg's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 35 shots) in 25 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Strasbourg is Habib Diallo, who has nine goals in 22 games.
- Strasbourg's leader in assists is Adrien Thomasson, who has six in 24 league appearances.
Strasbourg Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
D 2-2
Away
2/26/2022
Nice
D 0-0
Home
3/6/2022
Stade Reims
D 1-1
Away
3/13/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
3/20/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
4/3/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
4/10/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
AS Monaco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
D 1-1
Away
2/27/2022
Stade Reims
L 2-1
Home
3/6/2022
Olympique Marseille
W 1-0
Away
3/13/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
3/20/2022
PSG
-
Home
4/3/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
4/10/2022
Troyes
-
Home
