Strasbourg vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Montpellier HSC matches up against Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau on Sunday, January 16. The two Ligue 1 teams will square off at 9:00 AM ET. Strasbourg has 29 points, and is eighth in the league table. Montpellier HSC has 31 points, and is in sixth place.
- Match Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Meinau
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Strasbourg and Montpellier HSC Stats
- Strasbourg has scored 36 goals in 19 matches (second in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC has conceded 24 in 19 (seventh in league).
- Montpellier HSC has scored 33 goals in 19 matches (sixth in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg has conceded 24 in 19 (seventh in league).
- Strasbourg has a goal differential of +12 for the season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- Montpellier HSC's goal differential (+9) is sixth in the league.
Strasbourg Key Players
- Ludovic Ajorque is Strasbourg's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 26 shots) in 18 league games.
- Habib Diallo is Strasbourg's second-leading scorer, with eight goals (on 22 shots, 1.2 per game) in 18 league appearances.
- Ajorque has four assists in 18 games -- No. 1 on Strasbourg, and eighth in the league.
Montpellier HSC Key Players
- Montpellier HSC is led by Gaetan Laborde, with nine goals in 20 games (fifth in league).
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Andy Delort, with eight goals (on 2.2 shots per game) in 19 league appearances.
- Teji Savanier is Montpellier HSC's assist leader, with eight in 16 games (second in league).
Strasbourg Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Nice
W 3-0
Away
12/12/2021
Olympique Marseille
L 2-0
Home
1/9/2022
FC Metz
W 2-0
Away
1/16/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
1/19/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
1/23/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
2/6/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
Montpellier HSC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Clermont Foot 63
W 1-0
Home
12/11/2021
Stade Brest 29
W 4-0
Away
12/22/2021
Angers
W 4-1
Home
1/16/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
1/19/2022
Troyes
-
Home
1/23/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
2/5/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Away
