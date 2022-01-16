Strasbourg vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Montpellier HSC matches up against Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau on Sunday, January 16. The two Ligue 1 teams will square off at 9:00 AM ET. Strasbourg has 29 points, and is eighth in the league table. Montpellier HSC has 31 points, and is in sixth place.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Montpellier HSC

Match Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Meinau

Strasbourg and Montpellier HSC Stats

Strasbourg has scored 36 goals in 19 matches (second in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC has conceded 24 in 19 (seventh in league).

Montpellier HSC has scored 33 goals in 19 matches (sixth in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg has conceded 24 in 19 (seventh in league).

Strasbourg has a goal differential of +12 for the season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Montpellier HSC's goal differential (+9) is sixth in the league.

Strasbourg Key Players

Ludovic Ajorque is Strasbourg's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 26 shots) in 18 league games.

Habib Diallo is Strasbourg's second-leading scorer, with eight goals (on 22 shots, 1.2 per game) in 18 league appearances.

Ajorque has four assists in 18 games -- No. 1 on Strasbourg, and eighth in the league.

Montpellier HSC Key Players

Montpellier HSC is led by Gaetan Laborde, with nine goals in 20 games (fifth in league).

The squad's second-leading scorer is Andy Delort, with eight goals (on 2.2 shots per game) in 19 league appearances.

Teji Savanier is Montpellier HSC's assist leader, with eight in 16 games (second in league).

Strasbourg Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Nice W 3-0 Away 12/12/2021 Olympique Marseille L 2-0 Home 1/9/2022 FC Metz W 2-0 Away 1/16/2022 Montpellier HSC - Home 1/19/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Away 1/23/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Away 2/6/2022 FC Nantes - Home

Montpellier HSC Schedule