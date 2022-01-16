Strasbourg vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Montpellier HSC matches up against Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau on Sunday, January 16. The two Ligue 1 teams will square off at 9:00 AM ET. Strasbourg has 29 points, and is eighth in the league table. Montpellier HSC has 31 points, and is in sixth place.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Montpellier HSC

  • Match Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade de la Meinau
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Strasbourg and Montpellier HSC Stats

  • Strasbourg has scored 36 goals in 19 matches (second in Ligue 1), and Montpellier HSC has conceded 24 in 19 (seventh in league).
  • Montpellier HSC has scored 33 goals in 19 matches (sixth in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg has conceded 24 in 19 (seventh in league).
  • Strasbourg has a goal differential of +12 for the season, which ranks fourth in the league.
  • Montpellier HSC's goal differential (+9) is sixth in the league.

Strasbourg Key Players

  • Ludovic Ajorque is Strasbourg's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 26 shots) in 18 league games.
  • Habib Diallo is Strasbourg's second-leading scorer, with eight goals (on 22 shots, 1.2 per game) in 18 league appearances.
  • Ajorque has four assists in 18 games -- No. 1 on Strasbourg, and eighth in the league.

Montpellier HSC Key Players

  • Montpellier HSC is led by Gaetan Laborde, with nine goals in 20 games (fifth in league).
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Andy Delort, with eight goals (on 2.2 shots per game) in 19 league appearances.
  • Teji Savanier is Montpellier HSC's assist leader, with eight in 16 games (second in league).

Strasbourg Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/5/2021

Nice

W 3-0

Away

12/12/2021

Olympique Marseille

L 2-0

Home

1/9/2022

FC Metz

W 2-0

Away

1/16/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

1/19/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

1/23/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Away

2/6/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

Montpellier HSC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/5/2021

Clermont Foot 63

W 1-0

Home

12/11/2021

Stade Brest 29

W 4-0

Away

12/22/2021

Angers

W 4-1

Home

1/16/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

1/19/2022

Troyes

-

Home

1/23/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

2/5/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Away

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Strasbourg vs. Montpellier HSC

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
