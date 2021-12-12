Strasbourg vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's slate in Ligue 1 will see Olympique Marseille face off against Strasbourg. The game at Stade de la Meinau gets underway at 11:00 AM ET. With 26 points, Strasbourg is seventh in the league. Olympique Marseille has 29 points, and is in third place.
How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Olympique Marseille
- Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Meinau
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Strasbourg and Olympique Marseille Stats
- Strasbourg puts up 2.0 goals per match (second in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille allows 0.9 per match (first in league).
- Olympique Marseille is 13th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (23 in 16 matches), and Strasbourg is seventh in goals conceded (22 in 17).
- Strasbourg's goal differential (+12) is third in the league.
- Olympique Marseille is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +9.
Strasbourg Key Players
- Ludovic Ajorque has nine goals in 16 games -- tops on Strasbourg, and second in the league.
- Habib Diallo has eight goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Strasbourg's leader in assists is Ajorque, who has four in 16 games (sixth in league).
Olympique Marseille Key Players
- Dimitri Payet has six goals in 13 games -- the leading scorer on Olympique Marseille, and 15th in the league.
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Cengiz Under, with four goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 13 league appearances.
- Payet has five assists in 13 games -- the best mark on Olympique Marseille, and fifth in the entire league.
Strasbourg Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
FC Lorient
W 4-0
Home
11/7/2021
FC Nantes
D 2-2
Away
11/21/2021
Stade Reims
D 1-1
Home
12/12/2021
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
12/5/2021
Nice
W 3-0
Away
12/22/2021
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
1/9/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
Olympique Marseille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
FC Lorient
W 4-1
Home
11/7/2021
FC Metz
D 0-0
Home
12/4/2021
Stade Brest 29
L 2-1
Home
12/12/2021
Strasbourg
-
Away
12/22/2021
Stade Reims
-
Home
1/7/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Away
1/16/2022
Lille
-
Home
