Strasbourg vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Sunday's slate in Ligue 1 will see Olympique Marseille face off against Strasbourg. The game at Stade de la Meinau gets underway at 11:00 AM ET. With 26 points, Strasbourg is seventh in the league. Olympique Marseille has 29 points, and is in third place.

    How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Olympique Marseille

    • Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
    • TV: beIN Sports
    • Stadium: Stade de la Meinau
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Strasbourg and Olympique Marseille Stats

    • Strasbourg puts up 2.0 goals per match (second in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille allows 0.9 per match (first in league).
    • Olympique Marseille is 13th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (23 in 16 matches), and Strasbourg is seventh in goals conceded (22 in 17).
    • Strasbourg's goal differential (+12) is third in the league.
    • Olympique Marseille is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +9.

    Strasbourg Key Players

    • Ludovic Ajorque has nine goals in 16 games -- tops on Strasbourg, and second in the league.
    • Habib Diallo has eight goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.
    • Strasbourg's leader in assists is Ajorque, who has four in 16 games (sixth in league).

    Olympique Marseille Key Players

    • Dimitri Payet has six goals in 13 games -- the leading scorer on Olympique Marseille, and 15th in the league.
    • The squad's second-leading scorer is Cengiz Under, with four goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 13 league appearances.
    • Payet has five assists in 13 games -- the best mark on Olympique Marseille, and fifth in the entire league.

    Strasbourg Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    FC Lorient

    W 4-0

    Home

    11/7/2021

    FC Nantes

    D 2-2

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Stade Reims

    D 1-1

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Olympique Marseille

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Nice

    W 3-0

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Clermont Foot 63

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    FC Metz

    -

    Away

    Olympique Marseille Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    FC Lorient

    W 4-1

    Home

    11/7/2021

    FC Metz

    D 0-0

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Stade Brest 29

    L 2-1

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Strasbourg

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Stade Reims

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Girondins Bordeaux

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Lille

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Strasbourg vs. Marseille

    TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
    Time
    11:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
