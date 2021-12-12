Strasbourg vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Sunday's slate in Ligue 1 will see Olympique Marseille face off against Strasbourg. The game at Stade de la Meinau gets underway at 11:00 AM ET. With 26 points, Strasbourg is seventh in the league. Olympique Marseille has 29 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Olympique Marseille

Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Match Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Meinau

Stade de la Meinau Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Strasbourg and Olympique Marseille Stats

Strasbourg puts up 2.0 goals per match (second in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille allows 0.9 per match (first in league).

Olympique Marseille is 13th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (23 in 16 matches), and Strasbourg is seventh in goals conceded (22 in 17).

Strasbourg's goal differential (+12) is third in the league.

Olympique Marseille is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +9.

Strasbourg Key Players

Ludovic Ajorque has nine goals in 16 games -- tops on Strasbourg, and second in the league.

Habib Diallo has eight goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 17 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Strasbourg's leader in assists is Ajorque, who has four in 16 games (sixth in league).

Olympique Marseille Key Players

Dimitri Payet has six goals in 13 games -- the leading scorer on Olympique Marseille, and 15th in the league.

The squad's second-leading scorer is Cengiz Under, with four goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 13 league appearances.

Payet has five assists in 13 games -- the best mark on Olympique Marseille, and fifth in the entire league.

Strasbourg Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 FC Lorient W 4-0 Home 11/7/2021 FC Nantes D 2-2 Away 11/21/2021 Stade Reims D 1-1 Home 12/12/2021 Olympique Marseille - Home 12/5/2021 Nice W 3-0 Away 12/22/2021 Clermont Foot 63 - Away 1/9/2022 FC Metz - Away

Olympique Marseille Schedule