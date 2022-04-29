Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg will match up in Ligue 1 play on Friday, April 29. The game at Stade de la Meinau gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG is currently first in the league table, with 78 points. Strasbourg is sixth, with 56.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. PSG

Strasbourg and PSG Stats

  • PSG has scored 76 goals in 34 games (first in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg has conceded 36 in 34 (fifth in league).
  • Strasbourg is fifth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.6 goals per match), and PSG is second defensively (0.9 allowed per game).
  • PSG's goal differential is +45, which ranks first in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Strasbourg is fifth in the league, at +19.

PSG Key Players

  • Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with 23 goals (on 109 shots) in 31 league games.
  • Neymar has 11 goals in 19 appearances, second-best on PSG.
  • Mbappe has 15 assists in 31 games -- No. 1 on PSG, and first in the league.

Strasbourg Key Players

PSG Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Olympique Marseille

W 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

Angers

W 3-0

Away

4/23/2022

RC Lens

D 1-1

Home

4/29/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

5/8/2022

Troyes

-

Home

5/14/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

5/21/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

Strasbourg Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Troyes

D 1-1

Away

4/20/2022

Stade Rennes

W 2-1

Home

4/24/2022

Lille

L 1-0

Away

4/29/2022

PSG

-

Home

5/7/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Away

5/14/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Home

5/21/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
