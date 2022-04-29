Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg will match up in Ligue 1 play on Friday, April 29. The game at Stade de la Meinau gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG is currently first in the league table, with 78 points. Strasbourg is sixth, with 56.
How to Watch Strasbourg vs. PSG
- Match Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Meinau
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Strasbourg and PSG Stats
- PSG has scored 76 goals in 34 games (first in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg has conceded 36 in 34 (fifth in league).
- Strasbourg is fifth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.6 goals per match), and PSG is second defensively (0.9 allowed per game).
- PSG's goal differential is +45, which ranks first in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Strasbourg is fifth in the league, at +19.
PSG Key Players
- Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with 23 goals (on 109 shots) in 31 league games.
- Neymar has 11 goals in 19 appearances, second-best on PSG.
- Mbappe has 15 assists in 31 games -- No. 1 on PSG, and first in the league.
Strasbourg Key Players
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Olympique Marseille
W 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
Angers
W 3-0
Away
4/23/2022
RC Lens
D 1-1
Home
4/29/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
5/8/2022
Troyes
-
Home
5/14/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
5/21/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
Strasbourg Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Troyes
D 1-1
Away
4/20/2022
Stade Rennes
W 2-1
Home
4/24/2022
Lille
L 1-0
Away
4/29/2022
PSG
-
Home
5/7/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Away
5/14/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
5/21/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
How To Watch
April
29
2022
Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)