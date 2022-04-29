Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg will match up in Ligue 1 play on Friday, April 29. The game at Stade de la Meinau gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG is currently first in the league table, with 78 points. Strasbourg is sixth, with 56.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. PSG

Strasbourg and PSG Stats

PSG has scored 76 goals in 34 games (first in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg has conceded 36 in 34 (fifth in league).

Strasbourg is fifth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.6 goals per match), and PSG is second defensively (0.9 allowed per game).

PSG's goal differential is +45, which ranks first in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Strasbourg is fifth in the league, at +19.

PSG Key Players

Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with 23 goals (on 109 shots) in 31 league games.

Neymar has 11 goals in 19 appearances, second-best on PSG.

Mbappe has 15 assists in 31 games -- No. 1 on PSG, and first in the league.

Strasbourg Key Players

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Olympique Marseille W 2-1 Home 4/20/2022 Angers W 3-0 Away 4/23/2022 RC Lens D 1-1 Home 4/29/2022 Strasbourg - Away 5/8/2022 Troyes - Home 5/14/2022 Montpellier HSC - Away 5/21/2022 FC Metz - Home

Strasbourg Schedule