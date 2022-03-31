Skip to main content

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

RC Lens will visit Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau on Sunday at 7:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Strasbourg is fifth in the league, with 48 points. RC Lens is eighth, with 44.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. RC Lens

Strasbourg and RC Lens Stats

  • Strasbourg is scoring 1.7 goals per game (third in Ligue 1), and RC Lens is giving up 1.3 per game (11th in league).
  • RC Lens is fourth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.6 goals per game), and Strasbourg is eighth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
  • Strasbourg's goal differential (+18) is third in the league.
  • RC Lens' goal differential is +6, seventh in the league.

Strasbourg Key Players

  • Strasbourg is led by Ludovic Ajorque, who has 11 goals in 27 games (sixth in league).
  • Habib Diallo has nine goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 24 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Adrien Thomasson is Strasbourg's leader in assists, with six in 24 games (11th in league).

RC Lens Key Players

Strasbourg Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Stade Reims

D 1-1

Away

3/13/2022

AS Monaco

W 1-0

Home

3/20/2022

FC Lorient

D 0-0

Away

4/3/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

4/10/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

4/17/2022

Troyes

-

Away

4/20/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

RC Lens Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Stade Brest 29

L 1-0

Home

3/13/2022

FC Metz

D 0-0

Away

3/19/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 3-1

Home

4/3/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

4/10/2022

Nice

-

Home

4/16/2022

Lille

-

Away

4/20/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Strasbourg vs. RC Lens

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
7:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
