How to Watch Strasbourg vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
RC Lens will visit Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau on Sunday at 7:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Strasbourg is fifth in the league, with 48 points. RC Lens is eighth, with 44.
How to Watch Strasbourg vs. RC Lens
- Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Meinau
Strasbourg and RC Lens Stats
- Strasbourg is scoring 1.7 goals per game (third in Ligue 1), and RC Lens is giving up 1.3 per game (11th in league).
- RC Lens is fourth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.6 goals per game), and Strasbourg is eighth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
- Strasbourg's goal differential (+18) is third in the league.
- RC Lens' goal differential is +6, seventh in the league.
Strasbourg Key Players
- Strasbourg is led by Ludovic Ajorque, who has 11 goals in 27 games (sixth in league).
- Habib Diallo has nine goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 24 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Adrien Thomasson is Strasbourg's leader in assists, with six in 24 games (11th in league).
RC Lens Key Players
Strasbourg Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Stade Reims
D 1-1
Away
3/13/2022
AS Monaco
W 1-0
Home
3/20/2022
FC Lorient
D 0-0
Away
4/3/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
4/10/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
4/17/2022
Troyes
-
Away
4/20/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
RC Lens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Stade Brest 29
L 1-0
Home
3/13/2022
FC Metz
D 0-0
Away
3/19/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 3-1
Home
4/3/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
4/10/2022
Nice
-
Home
4/16/2022
Lille
-
Away
4/20/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
How To Watch
April
3
2022
Strasbourg vs. RC Lens
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
7:00
AM/EST
