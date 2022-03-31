RC Lens will visit Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau on Sunday at 7:00 AM ET in Ligue 1, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Strasbourg is fifth in the league, with 48 points. RC Lens is eighth, with 44.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. RC Lens

Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Meinau

Strasbourg and RC Lens Stats

Strasbourg is scoring 1.7 goals per game (third in Ligue 1), and RC Lens is giving up 1.3 per game (11th in league).

RC Lens is fourth in Ligue 1 offensively (1.6 goals per game), and Strasbourg is eighth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).

Strasbourg's goal differential (+18) is third in the league.

RC Lens' goal differential is +6, seventh in the league.

Strasbourg Key Players

Strasbourg is led by Ludovic Ajorque, who has 11 goals in 27 games (sixth in league).

Habib Diallo has nine goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 24 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Adrien Thomasson is Strasbourg's leader in assists, with six in 24 games (11th in league).

RC Lens Key Players

Strasbourg Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 Stade Reims D 1-1 Away 3/13/2022 AS Monaco W 1-0 Home 3/20/2022 FC Lorient D 0-0 Away 4/3/2022 RC Lens - Home 4/10/2022 Olympique Lyon - Home 4/17/2022 Troyes - Away 4/20/2022 Stade Rennes - Home

RC Lens Schedule