Sweden vs. Serbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/9/2022

Serbia hits the pitch against Sweden at Friends Arena on Thursday, June 9. The two teams will battle at 2:45 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.

How to Watch Sweden vs. Serbia

Match Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Thursday, June 9, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Friends Arena

Sweden and Serbia Stats

In the UEFA Nations League, Sweden has put up three goals in two games (11th in tournament), and Serbia has given up two in two matches (21st). In World Cup qualifying, Sweden scored 13 goals (1.3 per game) and Serbia allowed nine goals (1.1 per game).

With four goals in two matches, Serbia is sixth in the UEFA Nations League. On the flip side, Sweden has allowed two goals in two matches, 21st in the competition. In World Cup qualifying, Serbia scored 18 goals (2.3 per game) and Sweden conceded eight goals (0.8 per game).

Sweden's goal difference (+1) ranks 20th in the UEFA Nations League (and it was +5 during World Cup qualifying).

With 4 goals scored and 2 conceded, Serbia is eighth in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was +9 during the UEFA World Cup qualification cycle.

Sweden Players to Watch

Sweden's Dejan Kulusevski has one goal and one assist in this competition, and had one assist (no goals) in World Cup qualifying.

With his club (Tottenham Hotspur, in the Premier League), Kulusevski is coming off a season with five goals and eight assists in 18 matches.

Sweden's Alexander Isak had four goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.

In 32 matches for Real Sociedad (LaLiga) this past season, Isak had six goals and one assist.

Ludwig Augustinsson had one goal and two assists in World Cup qualifying.

Augustinsson had one assist (but zero goals) in 34 games for Sevilla FC in LaLiga this past season.

Robin Quaison had three goals for Sweden during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had two assists in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

With AC Milan in Serie A this past season, Ibrahimovic had eight goals and two assists (in 25 games).

Serbia Players to Watch

Dusan Tadic has two assists for Serbia in this tournament with zero goals.

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic has one goal (zero assists) in this tournament and posted eight goals (no assists) in World Cup qualifiers.

Dusan Vlahovic posted four goals in World Cup qualifiers.

Juventus' Vlahovic participated in 36 Serie A matches, putting up 24 goals (second) with three assists.

During the World Cup qualifying, Filip Kostic picked up one goal and two assists for Serbia.

Eintracht Frankfurt's offense was helped by Kostic, who delivered four goals with 10 assists in 31 matches in the Bundesliga.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has produced one goal in this competition, and he had one goal and one assist in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

In 37 Serie A games, Milinkovic-Savic gave Lazio's offense a boost with 11 goals and 10 assists.

Sweden Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Slovenia June 2 W 2-0 Away Norway June 5 L 2-1 Home Serbia June 9 - Home Norway June 12 - Away Serbia September 24 - Away Slovenia September 27 - Home

Serbia Schedule