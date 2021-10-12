    • October 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sweden vs. Greece in World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sweden and Greece look to make up ground on Spain in UEFA Group B in this UEFA World Cup qualifying showdown.
    Author:

    Sweden (12 points) sits just one point behind Spain in the Group B standings in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers. Greece (nine points) is one spot behind Sweden in third. Sweden and Greece will face off Tuesday as they look to leap up the standings.

    How to Watch Sweden vs. Greece in World Cup Qualifying:

    Match Date: Oct. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 3

    Live stream the Sweden vs. Greece match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sweden is coming off of a 3–0 win against Kosovo on Saturday, the team's fourth win in five qualifying matches.

    Its only loss came against Greece, a 2–1 defeat in September.

    That win has been one of just two so far for Greece, with the other coming Saturday against Georgia. The team has finished in a draw in its other three contests.

    In Greece's 2–1 win over Sweden, both teams were scoreless in the first half before Anastasios Bakasetas scored in the 62nd minute. Vangelis Pavlidis added a goal in the 78th minute to extend the lead. 

    Sweden got on the board just two minutes later with a Robin Quaison goal, but Greece was able to keep them from scoring the rest of the way.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    12
    2019

    Sweden vs. Greece

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 3
    Time
    2:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_10900997
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
