Sweden and Greece look to make up ground on Spain in UEFA Group B in this UEFA World Cup qualifying showdown.

Sweden (12 points) sits just one point behind Spain in the Group B standings in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers. Greece (nine points) is one spot behind Sweden in third. Sweden and Greece will face off Tuesday as they look to leap up the standings.

How to Watch Sweden vs. Greece in World Cup Qualifying:

Match Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Match Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

Sweden is coming off of a 3–0 win against Kosovo on Saturday, the team's fourth win in five qualifying matches.

Its only loss came against Greece, a 2–1 defeat in September.

That win has been one of just two so far for Greece, with the other coming Saturday against Georgia. The team has finished in a draw in its other three contests.

In Greece's 2–1 win over Sweden, both teams were scoreless in the first half before Anastasios Bakasetas scored in the 62nd minute. Vangelis Pavlidis added a goal in the 78th minute to extend the lead.

Sweden got on the board just two minutes later with a Robin Quaison goal, but Greece was able to keep them from scoring the rest of the way.

