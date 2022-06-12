Switzerland vs. Portugal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Portugal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's action in the UEFA Nations League will see Portugal take on Switzerland. The game at Stade de Geneve gets underway at 2:45 PM ET.

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Portugal

  • Match Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Stade de Geneve
Switzerland and Portugal Stats

Switzerland Players to Watch

Portugal Players to Watch

Switzerland Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Czech Republic

June 2

L 2-1

Away

Portugal

June 5

L 4-0

Away

Spain

June 9

L 1-0

Home

Portugal

June 12

-

Home

Spain

September 24

-

Away

Czech Republic

September 27

-

Home

Portugal Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Spain

June 2

D 1-1

Away

Switzerland

June 5

W 4-0

Home

Czech Republic

June 9

W 2-0

Home

Switzerland

June 12

-

Away

Czech Republic

September 24

-

Away

Spain

September 27

-

Home

Switzerland vs. Portugal

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
