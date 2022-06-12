Switzerland vs. Portugal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Portugal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's action in the UEFA Nations League will see Portugal take on Switzerland. The game at Stade de Geneve gets underway at 2:45 PM ET.
How to Watch Switzerland vs. Portugal
- Match Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Stade de Geneve
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Switzerland and Portugal Stats
Switzerland Players to Watch
Portugal Players to Watch
Switzerland Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Czech Republic
June 2
L 2-1
Away
Portugal
June 5
L 4-0
Away
Spain
June 9
L 1-0
Home
Portugal
June 12
-
Home
Spain
September 24
-
Away
Czech Republic
September 27
-
Home
Portugal Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Spain
June 2
D 1-1
Away
Switzerland
June 5
W 4-0
Home
Czech Republic
June 9
W 2-0
Home
Switzerland
June 12
-
Away
Czech Republic
September 24
-
Away
Spain
September 27
-
Home
How To Watch
June
12
2022
Switzerland vs. Portugal
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)