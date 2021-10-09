    • October 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Switzerland vs Northern Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    They drew in their last World Cup Qualifier. Who will come out on top in the rematch of Switzerland or Northern Ireland?
    Author:

    Switzerland is 3-2-0 in its last five matches as a country. It beat Bulgaria and Lithuania in March and then beat Greece in an international friendly in September. The team drew twice after that to Italy and Northern Ireland in the first round of European World Cup Qualifiers

    How to Watch Switzerland vs. Northern Ireland:

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra2

    You can live stream Switzerland vs. Northern Ireland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Northern Ireland lost to Italy and drew Bulgaria in March before beating Lithuania in Qualifiers and Estonia in an international friendly at the beginning of September. The Irish then drew Switzerland 0-0.

    Steven Zuber leads Switzerland in goals with one that proved to be the game-winner against Lithuania. Outside of that, the team has tied all remaining qualifier games. The defense has been able to put up quality numbers against opposing offenses.

    Northern Ireland also drew Switzerland in their last matchup. That means that it is going to be a race to get the first points on the board because they don't come often. Northern Ireland is going to have to rely on forwards Shayne Lavery and Conor Washington, two of their goal scorers against Lithuania, to get the job done.

    Fans could be in for another draw, but Northern Ireland has the strength up front to put one on the board, and just one goal in this game will be the deciding factor. 

    This will be a hard-fought match that you will not want to miss.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How to Watch Switzerland vs Northern Ireland

