How to Watch Talleres vs. Platense

Second-place in the Argentinian Primera Division Talleres will have a chance to claim the top spot on the table with a win over 23rd-place Platense on Tuesday.

Through 10 matches played in the Argentinian Primera Division campaign this year, Talleres have been one of the top clubs in the country, boasting a very tidy 6-2-2 record and with 20 points to its name, three fewer than first-place Lanus.

However, Lanus have played one more match in the league year than Talleres, and that game in hand for La T could come in handy today, as a victory for the club on Tuesday will put them at the top of the table thanks to their goal-differential being better than Lanus' (Tallaeres sit at plus-seven at the moment while Lanus are at plus-five).

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live stream Talleres vs. Platense on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Talleres' foe on Tuesday shouldn't exactly present them with a hugely difficult test, either, as Platense is 23rd on the table, with just three points separating them from last-place Arsenal Sarandi.

The fact that Talleres will be hosting the match at their home grounds, Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, will only make things more difficult for the underdogs.

As will the fact that Talleres is coming off a frustrating result on Sunday, a 0-0 draw against Patronato, a match that Patronato played for over 20 minutes with just 10 men on the field due to a red card.

Platense, on the other hand, head into the match with some momentum, coming off a 1-1 draw against San Lorenzo over the weekend and an impressive 4-2 win over Banfield on Aug. 28.

Even so, Platense have given up 15 goals on the campaign, the third-most of any club in the Argentinian Primera Division while Talleres have allowed just seven all season, tied for the third-fewest.

Talleres are led on the campaign by 30-year-old attacking midfielder Carlos Auzqui, who has three goals and one assist on the season, as well as by defender Enzo Diaz and his three goals.