How to Watch Tapatío vs. Atlético Morelia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Make sure to tune in as Tapatío faces off against Atlético Morelia in an important match for both teams.
Coming into Thursday's crucial match between Tapatío and Atlético Morelia, the two teams are both in need of a win. Both teams are just three games into the year, but they each could use a victory to climb in the league standings.

Heading into the match, Atlético Morelia currently sits in 12th place in the standings. The team is 1-1-1 so far this year and is close behind multiple teams as it looks to move up. A big win over Tapatío would certainly help Atlético Morelia's case in a big way.

As for Tapatío, it has yet to pick up a win this year. It has a draw and two defeats on its schedule. Tapatío is currently last in the standings, and the team needs to pick things up soon if it wants to turn its year around.

Time: Aug. 19th, 2021, 5:55 p.m. ET

Where: Estadio Akron, Guadalajara

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the Tapatío vs. Atlético Morelia game on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their last matchup, Atlético Morelia claimed a 2-0 victory. Gael Acosta and Diego Martinez recorded a goal apiece. 

Tapatío is led by Ángel López, who has scored the team's lone goal this season. Meanwhile, Atlético Morelia will play behind the leadership of Martín Barragán, who has scored two goals this year in league play.

Make sure to tune into this match between two hungry teams looking to pick up a big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

