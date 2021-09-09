September 9, 2021
How to Watch TCU at Alabama in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

TCU women's soccer team puts its undefeated record and No. 4 ranking on the line when it heads to Alabama Thursday.
TCU women's soccer team has come out on fire to start the 2021 season. The Horned Frogs have opened their schedule, 5-0 including wins over top 10 Texas A&M and No. 20 Pittsburgh. Not only has TCU run the table so far, it has only given up one goal total.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the TCU at Alabama match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The hot start has vaulted TCU all the way up to No. 4 in the national rankings and has the team dreaming big for this year. Last year, the Horned Frogs made it all the way to the Elite Eight before dropping a tough 1-0 game to Virginia. The loss to the Cavaliers was just the second of the year for TCU. 

The Horned Frogs make their second straight trip East after playing at Pittsburgh last Sunday. After playing Alabama, they will head up to Ohio to take on the Buckeyes of Ohio State.

Alabama is looking for the huge upset and a signature win. The Crimson Tide is just 3-3 on the year and have dropped its last two games to Samford and Memphis. The other loss was to top-ranked Florida State in Alabama's only game against a ranked team this year. 

Alabama will need to play its best game of the year if it expects to upset TCU. In the Tide's game against Florida State, the team struggled to hold back the Seminoles' offense and lost 4-1. TCU's offense isn't quite on the same level as the Seminoles, but the Horned Frogs' defense is. It will be tough for Alabama to score on a TCU team playing with a ton of confidence.

Regional restrictions may apply.

