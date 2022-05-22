Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's action in Liga MX will see Atlas FC meet up with Tigres UANL. The game at Estadio Universitario (UANL) begins at 9:00 PM ET. Tigres UANL is currently second in the league table, with 36 points. Atlas FC is third, with 34.
How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC
- Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Univision
- Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)
Tigres UANL and Atlas FC Stats
- Tigres UANL is second in Liga MX offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Atlas FC is first defensively (0.9 allowed per game).
- Atlas FC puts up 1.4 goals per game (sixth in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL gives up 1.2 per match (ninth in league).
- Tigres UANL's goal differential (+7) is fourth in the league.
- Atlas FC's goal differential (+10) is second in the league.
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/12/2022
Cruz Azul
W 1-0
Away
5/15/2022
Cruz Azul
L 1-0
Home
5/18/2022
Atlas FC
L 3-0
Away
5/21/2022
Atlas FC
-
Home
Atlas FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/12/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
W 2-1
Away
5/15/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 1-1
Home
5/18/2022
Tigres UANL
W 3-0
Home
5/21/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
How To Watch
May
21
2022
Tigres UANL vs. Atlas
TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)