Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

Saturday's action in Liga MX will see Atlas FC meet up with Tigres UANL. The game at Estadio Universitario (UANL) begins at 9:00 PM ET. Tigres UANL is currently second in the league table, with 36 points. Atlas FC is third, with 34.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC

Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Univision

Univision Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)

Estadio Universitario (UANL) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tigres UANL and Atlas FC Stats

Tigres UANL is second in Liga MX offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Atlas FC is first defensively (0.9 allowed per game).

Atlas FC puts up 1.4 goals per game (sixth in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL gives up 1.2 per match (ninth in league).

Tigres UANL's goal differential (+7) is fourth in the league.

Atlas FC's goal differential (+10) is second in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/12/2022 Cruz Azul W 1-0 Away 5/15/2022 Cruz Azul L 1-0 Home 5/18/2022 Atlas FC L 3-0 Away 5/21/2022 Atlas FC - Home

Atlas FC Schedule