Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday's action in Liga MX will see Atlas FC meet up with Tigres UANL. The game at Estadio Universitario (UANL) begins at 9:00 PM ET. Tigres UANL is currently second in the league table, with 36 points. Atlas FC is third, with 34.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Univision
  • Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tigres UANL and Atlas FC Stats

  • Tigres UANL is second in Liga MX offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Atlas FC is first defensively (0.9 allowed per game).
  • Atlas FC puts up 1.4 goals per game (sixth in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL gives up 1.2 per match (ninth in league).
  • Tigres UANL's goal differential (+7) is fourth in the league.
  • Atlas FC's goal differential (+10) is second in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/12/2022

Cruz Azul

W 1-0

Away

5/15/2022

Cruz Azul

L 1-0

Home

5/18/2022

Atlas FC

L 3-0

Away

5/21/2022

Atlas FC

-

Home

Atlas FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/12/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

W 2-1

Away

5/15/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 1-1

Home

5/18/2022

Tigres UANL

W 3-0

Home

5/21/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Tigres UANL vs. Atlas

TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates his home run with teammates in the dugout against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates his home run with teammates in the dugout against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1008017146h
Boxing

How to Watch David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_17865299
IFL Football

How to Watch Sugar Skulls at Strike Force

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) runs out a double in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) passes over the defense of Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) passes over the defense of Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18262426
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Rainiers at River Cats

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy