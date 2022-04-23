Tigres UANL vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Saturday's schedule in Liga MX will see CF America play Tigres UANL. The game at Estadio Universitario (UANL) begins at 8:00 PM ET. With 32 points, Tigres UANL is currently second in the league table. CF America has 22 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. CF America

Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)

Estadio Universitario (UANL)

Tigres UANL and CF America Stats

Tigres UANL has scored 29 goals in 15 matches (first in Liga MX), and CF America has conceded 17 in 15 (fifth in league).

CF America is fourth in Liga MX offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Tigres UANL is fifth defensively (1.1 conceded per game).

Tigres UANL's goal differential is +12, second in the league.

CF America's goal differential (+5) is fourth in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Queretaro FC W 1-0 Away 4/16/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC W 3-0 Home 4/19/2022 Necaxa L 2-0 Away 4/23/2022 CF America - Home 4/30/2022 Atlas FC - Away

CF America Schedule