Tigres UANL vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's schedule in Liga MX will see CF America play Tigres UANL. The game at Estadio Universitario (UANL) begins at 8:00 PM ET. With 32 points, Tigres UANL is currently second in the league table. CF America has 22 points, and is in eighth place.
How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. CF America
- Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tigres UANL and CF America Stats
- Tigres UANL has scored 29 goals in 15 matches (first in Liga MX), and CF America has conceded 17 in 15 (fifth in league).
- CF America is fourth in Liga MX offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Tigres UANL is fifth defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
- Tigres UANL's goal differential is +12, second in the league.
- CF America's goal differential (+5) is fourth in the league.
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Queretaro FC
W 1-0
Away
4/16/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
W 3-0
Home
4/19/2022
Necaxa
L 2-0
Away
4/23/2022
CF America
-
Home
4/30/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
CF America Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
FC Juarez
W 3-0
Home
4/15/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
W 3-1
Away
4/20/2022
Club Leon
W 2-0
Home
4/23/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
4/30/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
(Sign up now for a free trial.)