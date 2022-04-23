Tigres UANL vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday's schedule in Liga MX will see CF America play Tigres UANL. The game at Estadio Universitario (UANL) begins at 8:00 PM ET. With 32 points, Tigres UANL is currently second in the league table. CF America has 22 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. CF America

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tigres UANL and CF America Stats

  • Tigres UANL has scored 29 goals in 15 matches (first in Liga MX), and CF America has conceded 17 in 15 (fifth in league).
  • CF America is fourth in Liga MX offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Tigres UANL is fifth defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
  • Tigres UANL's goal differential is +12, second in the league.
  • CF America's goal differential (+5) is fourth in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Queretaro FC

W 1-0

Away

4/16/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

W 3-0

Home

4/19/2022

Necaxa

L 2-0

Away

4/23/2022

CF America

-

Home

4/30/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

CF America Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

FC Juarez

W 3-0

Home

4/15/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

W 3-1

Away

4/20/2022

Club Leon

W 2-0

Home

4/23/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

4/30/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Tigres UANL vs. América

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
