Tigres UANL vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in Liga MX will feature Tigres UANL versus CF Monterrey, with action getting underway from Estadio Universitario (UANL) at 9:00 PM ET on TUDN. Tigres UANL is currently third in the league table, with 20 points. CF Monterrey is sixth, with 15.
How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. CF Monterrey
- Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)
Tigres UANL and CF Monterrey Stats
- Tigres UANL is first in Liga MX in goals scored (20 in 9 matches), and CF Monterrey is first in goals allowed (seven in 9).
- CF Monterrey scores 1.4 goals per game (eighth in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL concedes 1.4 per match (seventh in league).
- Tigres UANL's goal differential (+7) is third in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, CF Monterrey is fourth in the league, at +6.
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
FC Juarez
W 3-2
Away
3/2/2022
Cruz Azul
D 2-2
Home
3/12/2022
Club Leon
W 3-0
Away
3/19/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Home
4/3/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Home
4/10/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
4/16/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Home
CF Monterrey Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
CF America
W 2-1
Home
3/11/2022
Mazatlan FC
W 2-1
Home
3/15/2022
FC Juarez
W 3-0
Home
3/19/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
4/2/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Away
4/6/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Away
4/9/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Home
