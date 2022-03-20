Tigres UANL vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

Saturday in Liga MX will feature Tigres UANL versus CF Monterrey, with action getting underway from Estadio Universitario (UANL) at 9:00 PM ET on TUDN. Tigres UANL is currently third in the league table, with 20 points. CF Monterrey is sixth, with 15.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. CF Monterrey

Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)

Tigres UANL and CF Monterrey Stats

Tigres UANL is first in Liga MX in goals scored (20 in 9 matches), and CF Monterrey is first in goals allowed (seven in 9).

CF Monterrey scores 1.4 goals per game (eighth in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL concedes 1.4 per match (seventh in league).

Tigres UANL's goal differential (+7) is third in the league.

In terms of goal differential, CF Monterrey is fourth in the league, at +6.

Tigres UANL Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/25/2022 FC Juarez W 3-2 Away 3/2/2022 Cruz Azul D 2-2 Home 3/12/2022 Club Leon W 3-0 Away 3/19/2022 CF Monterrey - Home 4/3/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Home 4/10/2022 Queretaro FC - Away 4/16/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC - Home

CF Monterrey Schedule