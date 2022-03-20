Tigres UANL vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday in Liga MX will feature Tigres UANL versus CF Monterrey, with action getting underway from Estadio Universitario (UANL) at 9:00 PM ET on TUDN. Tigres UANL is currently third in the league table, with 20 points. CF Monterrey is sixth, with 15.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. CF Monterrey

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tigres UANL and CF Monterrey Stats

  • Tigres UANL is first in Liga MX in goals scored (20 in 9 matches), and CF Monterrey is first in goals allowed (seven in 9).
  • CF Monterrey scores 1.4 goals per game (eighth in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL concedes 1.4 per match (seventh in league).
  • Tigres UANL's goal differential (+7) is third in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, CF Monterrey is fourth in the league, at +6.

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

FC Juarez

W 3-2

Away

3/2/2022

Cruz Azul

D 2-2

Home

3/12/2022

Club Leon

W 3-0

Away

3/19/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Home

4/3/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Home

4/10/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

4/16/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Home

CF Monterrey Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

CF America

W 2-1

Home

3/11/2022

Mazatlan FC

W 2-1

Home

3/15/2022

FC Juarez

W 3-0

Home

3/19/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

4/2/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Away

4/6/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Away

4/9/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Home

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
