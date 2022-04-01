Tigres UANL and Club Tijuana de Caliente will meet at Estadio Universitario (UANL) on Sunday for a matchup in Liga MX. The game will begin on April 3 at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. Tigres UANL is currently second in the league table, with 23 points. Club Tijuana de Caliente is ninth, with 14.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente

Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)

Estadio Universitario (UANL) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tigres UANL and Club Tijuana de Caliente Stats

Tigres UANL is scoring 2.2 goals per match (first in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente is conceding 1.4 per game (seventh in league).

Club Tijuana de Caliente scores 0.9 goals per game (17th in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL gives up 1.3 per game (sixth in league).

Tigres UANL's goal differential (+9) is second in the league.

Club Tijuana de Caliente's goal differential is -5, which is 14th in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/2/2022 Cruz Azul D 2-2 Home 3/12/2022 Club Leon W 3-0 Away 3/19/2022 CF Monterrey W 2-0 Home 4/3/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Home 4/10/2022 Queretaro FC - Away 4/16/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC - Home 4/19/2022 Necaxa - Away

Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule