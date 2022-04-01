How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tigres UANL and Club Tijuana de Caliente will meet at Estadio Universitario (UANL) on Sunday for a matchup in Liga MX. The game will begin on April 3 at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. Tigres UANL is currently second in the league table, with 23 points. Club Tijuana de Caliente is ninth, with 14.
- Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)
Tigres UANL and Club Tijuana de Caliente Stats
- Tigres UANL is scoring 2.2 goals per match (first in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente is conceding 1.4 per game (seventh in league).
- Club Tijuana de Caliente scores 0.9 goals per game (17th in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL gives up 1.3 per game (sixth in league).
- Tigres UANL's goal differential (+9) is second in the league.
- Club Tijuana de Caliente's goal differential is -5, which is 14th in the league.
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Cruz Azul
D 2-2
Home
3/12/2022
Club Leon
W 3-0
Away
3/19/2022
CF Monterrey
W 2-0
Home
4/3/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Home
4/10/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
4/16/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Home
4/19/2022
Necaxa
-
Away
Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/1/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
W 2-1
Away
3/13/2022
Club Santos Laguna
L 4-0
Away
3/20/2022
FC Juarez
W 1-0
Home
4/3/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
4/11/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
4/15/2022
CF America
-
Home
4/19/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Away
