How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tigres UANL and Club Tijuana de Caliente will meet at Estadio Universitario (UANL) on Sunday for a matchup in Liga MX. The game will begin on April 3 at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. Tigres UANL is currently second in the league table, with 23 points. Club Tijuana de Caliente is ninth, with 14.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)
Tigres UANL and Club Tijuana de Caliente Stats

  • Tigres UANL is scoring 2.2 goals per match (first in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente is conceding 1.4 per game (seventh in league).
  • Club Tijuana de Caliente scores 0.9 goals per game (17th in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL gives up 1.3 per game (sixth in league).
  • Tigres UANL's goal differential (+9) is second in the league.
  • Club Tijuana de Caliente's goal differential is -5, which is 14th in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Cruz Azul

D 2-2

Home

3/12/2022

Club Leon

W 3-0

Away

3/19/2022

CF Monterrey

W 2-0

Home

4/3/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Home

4/10/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

4/16/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Home

4/19/2022

Necaxa

-

Away

Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/1/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

W 2-1

Away

3/13/2022

Club Santos Laguna

L 4-0

Away

3/20/2022

FC Juarez

W 1-0

Home

4/3/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

4/11/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

4/15/2022

CF America

-

Home

4/19/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Away

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
