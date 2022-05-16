Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday in Liga MX will include Tigres UANL versus Cruz Azul, with action beginning from Estadio Universitario (UANL) at 9:05 PM ET on TUDN. Tigres UANL currently has 36 points, and is second in the league. Cruz Azul has 26 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:05 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul Stats

  • Tigres UANL is scoring 1.7 goals per match (second in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul is giving up one per match (second in league).
  • Cruz Azul is 13th in Liga MX offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Tigres UANL is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).
  • Tigres UANL is second in the league in goal differential, at +11.
  • Cruz Azul has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which is eighth in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

CF America

L 2-0

Home

4/30/2022

Atlas FC

D 1-1

Away

5/12/2022

Cruz Azul

W 1-0

Away

5/15/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

Cruz Azul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

CF America

D 0-0

Away

5/7/2022

Necaxa

D 1-1

Home

5/12/2022

Tigres UANL

L 1-0

Home

5/15/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
9:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 13, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) and defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) look for the puck during the third period in game six of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) skates with the puck against the Dallas Stars during the third period in game five of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
nat geo wild
entertainment

How to Watch Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under Season Three Premiere

By Adam Childs46 minutes ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
USATSI_18265536
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Flames Game 7

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago1004763796h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Giltinis at Legion

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Sean Combs
entertainment

How to Watch the Billboard Music Awards

By Adam Childs3 hours ago
imago1011685701h
College Lacrosse

How to Watch NCAA Tournament, First Round: Georgetown vs. Delaware in College Lacrosse:

By Evan Lazar3 hours ago
May 14, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Nolan Arenado (28) hits a one run double against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy