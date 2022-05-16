Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

Sunday in Liga MX will include Tigres UANL versus Cruz Azul, with action beginning from Estadio Universitario (UANL) at 9:05 PM ET on TUDN. Tigres UANL currently has 36 points, and is second in the league. Cruz Azul has 26 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul

Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Sunday, May 15, 2022 Match Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)

Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul Stats

Tigres UANL is scoring 1.7 goals per match (second in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul is giving up one per match (second in league).

Cruz Azul is 13th in Liga MX offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Tigres UANL is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).

Tigres UANL is second in the league in goal differential, at +11.

Cruz Azul has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which is eighth in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 CF America L 2-0 Home 4/30/2022 Atlas FC D 1-1 Away 5/12/2022 Cruz Azul W 1-0 Away 5/15/2022 Cruz Azul - Home

Cruz Azul Schedule