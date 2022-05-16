Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in Liga MX will include Tigres UANL versus Cruz Azul, with action beginning from Estadio Universitario (UANL) at 9:05 PM ET on TUDN. Tigres UANL currently has 36 points, and is second in the league. Cruz Azul has 26 points, and is in eighth place.
How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul
- Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Match Time: 9:05 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul Stats
- Tigres UANL is scoring 1.7 goals per match (second in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul is giving up one per match (second in league).
- Cruz Azul is 13th in Liga MX offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Tigres UANL is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).
- Tigres UANL is second in the league in goal differential, at +11.
- Cruz Azul has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which is eighth in the league.
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
CF America
L 2-0
Home
4/30/2022
Atlas FC
D 1-1
Away
5/12/2022
Cruz Azul
W 1-0
Away
5/15/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
Cruz Azul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
CF America
D 0-0
Away
5/7/2022
Necaxa
D 1-1
Home
5/12/2022
Tigres UANL
L 1-0
Home
5/15/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
How To Watch
May
15
2022
Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
9:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)