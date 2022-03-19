D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) defends against FC Cincinnati defender Geoff Cameron (20) and midfielder Junior Moreno (93) in the first half of the MLS soccer match between the FC Cincinnati and the D.C. United at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, March 5, 2022. D C United At Fc Cincinnati

Saturday's schedule in MLS will see DC United take on Toronto FC. The game at BMO Field gets underway at 3:00 PM ET. Toronto FC has one point, ranking 24th overall in the league. DC United has six points, and is eighth overall.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. DC United

Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Stadium: BMO Field

Toronto FC and DC United Stats

Toronto FC is 15th in MLS in goals scored (three in 3 games), and DC United is third in goals conceded (two in 3).

DC United puts up 1.3 goals per game (ninth in MLS), and Toronto FC concedes 2.3 per match (24th in league).

Toronto FC's goal differential (-4) is 22nd in the league.

In terms of goal differential, DC United is sixth in the league, at +2.

Toronto FC Key Players

Jesus Jimenez is Toronto FC's leading scorer this year, with two goals in three games (fifth in league).

Jonathan Osorio is Toronto FC's second-leading scorer, with one goal (on two shots, 0.7 per game) in three league appearances.

Luca Petrasso has one assist in three games -- No. 1 on Toronto FC, and 10th in the league.

DC United Key Players

Toronto FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 FC Dallas D 1-1 Away 3/5/2022 New York L 4-1 Home 3/12/2022 Columbus L 2-1 Away 3/19/2022 DC United - Home 4/2/2022 NYCFC - Home 4/9/2022 Real Salt Lake - Away 4/16/2022 Philadelphia - Home

DC United Schedule