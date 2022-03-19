How to Watch Toronto FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's schedule in MLS will see DC United take on Toronto FC. The game at BMO Field gets underway at 3:00 PM ET. Toronto FC has one point, ranking 24th overall in the league. DC United has six points, and is eighth overall.
How to Watch Toronto FC vs. DC United
- Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: BMO Field
Toronto FC and DC United Stats
- Toronto FC is 15th in MLS in goals scored (three in 3 games), and DC United is third in goals conceded (two in 3).
- DC United puts up 1.3 goals per game (ninth in MLS), and Toronto FC concedes 2.3 per match (24th in league).
- Toronto FC's goal differential (-4) is 22nd in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, DC United is sixth in the league, at +2.
Toronto FC Key Players
- Jesus Jimenez is Toronto FC's leading scorer this year, with two goals in three games (fifth in league).
- Jonathan Osorio is Toronto FC's second-leading scorer, with one goal (on two shots, 0.7 per game) in three league appearances.
- Luca Petrasso has one assist in three games -- No. 1 on Toronto FC, and 10th in the league.
DC United Key Players
Toronto FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
FC Dallas
D 1-1
Away
3/5/2022
New York
L 4-1
Home
3/12/2022
Columbus
L 2-1
Away
3/19/2022
DC United
-
Home
4/2/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
4/9/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
4/16/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Charlotte FC
W 3-0
Home
3/5/2022
FC Cincinnati
W 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Chicago
L 2-0
Home
3/19/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
4/2/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
4/9/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
4/16/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
