How to Watch Toronto FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) defends against FC Cincinnati defender Geoff Cameron (20) and midfielder Junior Moreno (93) in the first half of the MLS soccer match between the FC Cincinnati and the D.C. United at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, March 5, 2022. D C United At Fc Cincinnati

Saturday's schedule in MLS will see DC United take on Toronto FC. The game at BMO Field gets underway at 3:00 PM ET. Toronto FC has one point, ranking 24th overall in the league. DC United has six points, and is eighth overall.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. DC United

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Stadium: BMO Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto FC and DC United Stats

  • Toronto FC is 15th in MLS in goals scored (three in 3 games), and DC United is third in goals conceded (two in 3).
  • DC United puts up 1.3 goals per game (ninth in MLS), and Toronto FC concedes 2.3 per match (24th in league).
  • Toronto FC's goal differential (-4) is 22nd in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, DC United is sixth in the league, at +2.

Toronto FC Key Players

  • Jesus Jimenez is Toronto FC's leading scorer this year, with two goals in three games (fifth in league).
  • Jonathan Osorio is Toronto FC's second-leading scorer, with one goal (on two shots, 0.7 per game) in three league appearances.
  • Luca Petrasso has one assist in three games -- No. 1 on Toronto FC, and 10th in the league.

DC United Key Players

Toronto FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

FC Dallas

D 1-1

Away

3/5/2022

New York

L 4-1

Home

3/12/2022

Columbus

L 2-1

Away

3/19/2022

DC United

-

Home

4/2/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

4/9/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

4/16/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Charlotte FC

W 3-0

Home

3/5/2022

FC Cincinnati

W 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Chicago

L 2-0

Home

3/19/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

4/2/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

4/9/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

4/16/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

How To Watch

March
19
2022

D.C. United at Toronto FC

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
