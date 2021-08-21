How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Two of the bottom teams in the Eastern Conference face off in hopes of drawing closer to the playoff line.

Although both Toronto FC and Inter Miami CF began the 2020-21 MLS campaign with high hopes, neither club has come close to meeting their respective expectations.

Inter Miami currently sits 12th out of the 15 clubs in the Eastern Conference at 19 points, eight points separating the team from the playoff line. Toronto FC is currently 15th in the conference with 15 points, the fewest of any team in Major League Soccer this season.

Date: Aug. 21, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: UniMás (WAMI-Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

Toronto FC fired coach Chris Armas, who was hired in January, in early July because of the team's poor performance, but there hasn't been much improvement as of late. Toronto hasn't recorded a win its in last five outings and lost three times in that stretch.

Inter Miami has turned things around recently after a slow start to the league year, winning three times in its last five matches and losing just once over that span.

Led by Argentine star Gonzalo Higuaín (eight goals, four assists this season) and French international Blaise Matuidi (27 interceptions), Inter Miami even got a positive contribution from its third designated player, Rodolfo Pizarro, this week. The midfielder scored the winning goal in stoppage time of Miami's 3-2 midweek victory of the Chicago Fire.

If Inter Miami can get Pizarro, who has struggled mightily this season, to improve his form, it might be able to make a legitimate late-season playoff push.

For Toronto FC, this match will be another opportunity to get its first win in almost a month. With players as talented as Alejandro Pozuelo and Yeferson Soteldo likely to be in the lineup, Toronto will have a chance to put up some goals on Inter Miami's shaky backline defense.

