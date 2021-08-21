August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the bottom teams in the Eastern Conference face off in hopes of drawing closer to the playoff line.
Author:

Although both Toronto FC and Inter Miami CF began the 2020-21 MLS campaign with high hopes, neither club has come close to meeting their respective expectations.

Inter Miami currently sits 12th out of the 15 clubs in the Eastern Conference at 19 points, eight points separating the team from the playoff line. Toronto FC is currently 15th in the conference with 15 points, the fewest of any team in Major League Soccer this season.

How to Watch:
Date: Aug. 21, 2021
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV: UniMás (WAMI-Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

You can stream the meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto FC fired coach Chris Armas, who was hired in January, in early July because of the team's poor performance, but there hasn't been much improvement as of late. Toronto hasn't recorded a win its in last five outings and lost three times in that stretch. 

Inter Miami has turned things around recently after a slow start to the league year, winning three times in its last five matches and losing just once over that span.

Led by Argentine star Gonzalo Higuaín (eight goals, four assists this season) and French international Blaise Matuidi (27 interceptions), Inter Miami even got a positive contribution from its third designated player, Rodolfo Pizarro, this week. The midfielder scored the winning goal in stoppage time of Miami's 3-2 midweek victory of the Chicago Fire.

If Inter Miami can get Pizarro, who has struggled mightily this season, to improve his form, it might be able to make a legitimate late-season playoff push.

For Toronto FC, this match will be another opportunity to get its first win in almost a month. With players as talented as Alejandro Pozuelo and Yeferson Soteldo likely to be in the lineup, Toronto will have a chance to put up some goals on Inter Miami's shaky backline defense.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
21
2021

Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF

TV CHANNEL: UniMás (WAMI-Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sioux Falls Storm Lorenzo Brown
Other

How to Watch Blizzard vs Storm

New York Red Bulls
Soccer

How to Watch New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls

Minnesota Lynx Odyssey Sims
WNBA

How to Watch Lynx vs. Sky

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson
NFL

How to Watch Texans at Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts Sam Ehlinger
NFL

How to Watch Colts at Vikings

Orlando City Nani
Soccer

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC

Detroit Lions
NFL

How to Watch Steelers vs. Lions

Atlanta United
Soccer

How to Atlanta United FC at D.C. United

Inter Miami CF
Soccer

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy