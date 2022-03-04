Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Tom Barlow (74) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes during the second half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Tom Barlow (74) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes during the second half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls will meet at BMO Field on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will kick off on March 5 at 2:00 PM ET, airing on MSG. Toronto FC is 12th in the league in points, with one. New York is fifth, with three.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. New York

Toronto FC and New York Stats

  • Toronto FC was 21st in MLS in goals scored last season (39 in 34 games), and New York was second in goals conceded (34).
  • New York scored 39 goals in 35 matches last season (21st in MLS), and Toronto FC conceded 66 (26th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Toronto FC was 26th in the league last season, at -27.
  • In terms of goal differential, New York was 10th in the league last season, at +5.

Toronto FC Key Players

  • Jonathan Osorio's offensive output last year included four goals in 24 league games.
  • Jacob Shaffelburg put up three goals in 28 games last season.
  • Alejandro Pozuelo's assist tally hit four assists last season.

New York Key Players

  • Patryk Klimala had eight goals (on 51 shots) last season.
  • Cristian Casseres Jr contributed six goals (on 0.8 shots per game) in 29 league appearances.
  • Klimala has six assists last season, 21st in the league.

Toronto FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

FC Dallas

D 1-1

Away

3/5/2022

New York

-

Home

3/12/2022

Columbus

-

Away

3/19/2022

DC United

-

Home

4/2/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

San Jose

W 3-1

Away

3/5/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

3/13/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

3/20/2022

Columbus

-

Home

4/2/2022

New England

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

New York Red Bulls at Toronto FC

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ernie Els
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Hoag Classic, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
USATSI_17134105
College Basketball

How to Watch Buffalo at Kent State

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jaelen House (10) celebrates with assistant coach Andy Hill after the game against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives past Boise State Broncos guard Max Rice (12) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Nevada 73-67. Boise State Broncos win the Mountain West Regular Season Championship. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) dribbles the ball against Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) shoots over Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Marquette vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) reacts in pain after a foul call as forward Derek Fountain (20) checks on him during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) shoots during first half against the Nevada Wolf Pack at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy