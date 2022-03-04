Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Tom Barlow (74) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes during the second half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls will meet at BMO Field on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will kick off on March 5 at 2:00 PM ET, airing on MSG. Toronto FC is 12th in the league in points, with one. New York is fifth, with three.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. New York

Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Match Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Stadium: BMO Field

BMO Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto FC and New York Stats

Toronto FC was 21st in MLS in goals scored last season (39 in 34 games), and New York was second in goals conceded (34).

New York scored 39 goals in 35 matches last season (21st in MLS), and Toronto FC conceded 66 (26th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Toronto FC was 26th in the league last season, at -27.

In terms of goal differential, New York was 10th in the league last season, at +5.

Toronto FC Key Players

Jonathan Osorio's offensive output last year included four goals in 24 league games.

Jacob Shaffelburg put up three goals in 28 games last season.

Alejandro Pozuelo's assist tally hit four assists last season.

New York Key Players

Patryk Klimala had eight goals (on 51 shots) last season.

Cristian Casseres Jr contributed six goals (on 0.8 shots per game) in 29 league appearances.

Klimala has six assists last season, 21st in the league.

Toronto FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 FC Dallas D 1-1 Away 3/5/2022 New York - Home 3/12/2022 Columbus - Away 3/19/2022 DC United - Home 4/2/2022 NYCFC - Home

New York Schedule