How to Watch Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls will meet at BMO Field on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will kick off on March 5 at 2:00 PM ET, airing on MSG. Toronto FC is 12th in the league in points, with one. New York is fifth, with three.
Toronto FC and New York Stats
- Toronto FC was 21st in MLS in goals scored last season (39 in 34 games), and New York was second in goals conceded (34).
- New York scored 39 goals in 35 matches last season (21st in MLS), and Toronto FC conceded 66 (26th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Toronto FC was 26th in the league last season, at -27.
- In terms of goal differential, New York was 10th in the league last season, at +5.
Toronto FC Key Players
- Jonathan Osorio's offensive output last year included four goals in 24 league games.
- Jacob Shaffelburg put up three goals in 28 games last season.
- Alejandro Pozuelo's assist tally hit four assists last season.
New York Key Players
- Patryk Klimala had eight goals (on 51 shots) last season.
- Cristian Casseres Jr contributed six goals (on 0.8 shots per game) in 29 league appearances.
- Klimala has six assists last season, 21st in the league.
Toronto FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
FC Dallas
D 1-1
Away
3/5/2022
New York
-
Home
3/12/2022
Columbus
-
Away
3/19/2022
DC United
-
Home
4/2/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
San Jose
W 3-1
Away
3/5/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
3/13/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
3/20/2022
Columbus
-
Home
4/2/2022
New England
-
Away
