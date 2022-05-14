Toronto FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Orlando City SC will visit Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on FOX. Toronto FC currently has 11 points, ranking 22nd overall in the league. Orlando City SC has 17 points, and is eighth overall.
How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Orlando City SC
- Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BMO Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Toronto FC and Orlando City SC Stats
- Toronto FC has scored 16 goals in 11 matches (fifth in MLS), and Orlando City SC has conceded 15 in 11 (18th in league).
- Orlando City SC puts up 1.2 goals per match (14th in MLS), and Toronto FC gives up two per game (27th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Toronto FC is 24th in the league, at -6.
- Orlando City SC's goal differential is -2, which ranks 16th in the league.
Toronto FC Key Players
- Jesus Jimenez is Toronto FC's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 14 shots) in 11 league games.
- Jonathan Osorio is Toronto FC's second-leading scorer, with two goals in nine league games.
- Toronto FC's leader in assists is Alejandro Pozuelo, who has four (on 13 chances created) in 11 league appearances.
Orlando City SC Key Players
Toronto FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
FC Cincinnati
L 2-1
Home
5/4/2022
FC Cincinnati
L 2-0
Away
5/8/2022
Vancouver
L 1-0
Away
5/14/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
5/21/2022
DC United
-
Away
5/28/2022
Chicago
-
Home
6/18/2022
New York
-
Away
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
New York
L 3-0
Home
4/30/2022
Charlotte FC
W 2-1
Home
5/7/2022
Montreal
L 4-1
Away
5/14/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
5/22/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
5/28/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
6/15/2022
New England
-
Away
How To Watch
May
14
2022
Orlando City SC at Toronto FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)