Toronto FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

May 10, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Facundo Torres (17) controls the ball during a match against the Philadelphia Union in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City SC will visit Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on FOX. Toronto FC currently has 11 points, ranking 22nd overall in the league. Orlando City SC has 17 points, and is eighth overall.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Orlando City SC

Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: BMO Field

BMO Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto FC and Orlando City SC Stats

Toronto FC has scored 16 goals in 11 matches (fifth in MLS), and Orlando City SC has conceded 15 in 11 (18th in league).

Orlando City SC puts up 1.2 goals per match (14th in MLS), and Toronto FC gives up two per game (27th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Toronto FC is 24th in the league, at -6.

Orlando City SC's goal differential is -2, which ranks 16th in the league.

Toronto FC Key Players

Jesus Jimenez is Toronto FC's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 14 shots) in 11 league games.

Jonathan Osorio is Toronto FC's second-leading scorer, with two goals in nine league games.

Toronto FC's leader in assists is Alejandro Pozuelo, who has four (on 13 chances created) in 11 league appearances.

Orlando City SC Key Players

Toronto FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 FC Cincinnati L 2-1 Home 5/4/2022 FC Cincinnati L 2-0 Away 5/8/2022 Vancouver L 1-0 Away 5/14/2022 Orlando City SC - Home 5/21/2022 DC United - Away 5/28/2022 Chicago - Home 6/18/2022 New York - Away

Orlando City SC Schedule