Toronto FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 10, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Facundo Torres (17) controls the ball during a match against the Philadelphia Union in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

May 10, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Facundo Torres (17) controls the ball during a match against the Philadelphia Union in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City SC will visit Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on FOX. Toronto FC currently has 11 points, ranking 22nd overall in the league. Orlando City SC has 17 points, and is eighth overall.

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Orlando City SC

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BMO Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto FC and Orlando City SC Stats

  • Toronto FC has scored 16 goals in 11 matches (fifth in MLS), and Orlando City SC has conceded 15 in 11 (18th in league).
  • Orlando City SC puts up 1.2 goals per match (14th in MLS), and Toronto FC gives up two per game (27th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Toronto FC is 24th in the league, at -6.
  • Orlando City SC's goal differential is -2, which ranks 16th in the league.

Toronto FC Key Players

  • Jesus Jimenez is Toronto FC's leading scorer, with seven goals (on 14 shots) in 11 league games.
  • Jonathan Osorio is Toronto FC's second-leading scorer, with two goals in nine league games.
  • Toronto FC's leader in assists is Alejandro Pozuelo, who has four (on 13 chances created) in 11 league appearances.

Orlando City SC Key Players

Toronto FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

FC Cincinnati

L 2-1

Home

5/4/2022

FC Cincinnati

L 2-0

Away

5/8/2022

Vancouver

L 1-0

Away

5/14/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

5/21/2022

DC United

-

Away

5/28/2022

Chicago

-

Home

6/18/2022

New York

-

Away

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

New York

L 3-0

Home

4/30/2022

Charlotte FC

W 2-1

Home

5/7/2022

Montreal

L 4-1

Away

5/14/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

5/22/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

5/28/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

6/15/2022

New England

-

Away

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Orlando City SC at Toronto FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

AS Monaco vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Olympique Lyon vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Stade Rennes vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 10, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Facundo Torres (17) controls the ball during a match against the Philadelphia Union in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Montpellier HSC vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

OGC Nice vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Florida State Oklahoma Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Big 12 Tournament Final: Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Steve Stricker
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch The Regions Tradition, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy