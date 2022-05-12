Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arsenal FC visits Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday at 2:45 PM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on USA Network. Tottenham is currently fifth in the league table, with 62 points. Arsenal is fourth, with 66.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Arsenal

  • Match Day: Thursday, May 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham and Arsenal Stats

  • Tottenham is fourth in the Premier League in goals scored (60 in 35 games), and Arsenal is sixth in goals allowed (42 in 35).
  • Arsenal is seventh in the Premier League in goals scored (56 in 35 matches), and Tottenham is fifth in goals allowed (40 in 35).
  • Tottenham's goal differential is +20, which ranks fourth in the league.
  • Arsenal's goal differential (+14) is fifth in the league.

Tottenham Key Players

  • Heung Min Son is Tottenham's leading scorer, with 20 goals (on 58 shots) in 32 league games.
  • Harry Kane has 13 goals in 34 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Tottenham.
  • Kane is Tottenham's leader in assists, with nine in 34 games (sixth in league).

Arsenal Key Players

Tottenham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Brentford

D 0-0

Away

5/1/2022

Leicester City

W 3-1

Home

5/7/2022

Liverpool

D 1-1

Away

5/12/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

5/15/2022

Burnley

-

Home

5/22/2022

Norwich City

-

Away

Arsenal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Manchester United

W 3-1

Home

5/1/2022

West Ham

W 2-1

Away

5/8/2022

Leeds

W 2-1

Home

5/12/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

5/16/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

5/22/2022

Everton

-

Home

How To Watch

May
12
2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
