Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Arsenal FC visits Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday at 2:45 PM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on USA Network. Tottenham is currently fifth in the league table, with 62 points. Arsenal is fourth, with 66.
How to Watch Tottenham vs. Arsenal
- Match Day: Thursday, May 12, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Tottenham and Arsenal Stats
- Tottenham is fourth in the Premier League in goals scored (60 in 35 games), and Arsenal is sixth in goals allowed (42 in 35).
- Arsenal is seventh in the Premier League in goals scored (56 in 35 matches), and Tottenham is fifth in goals allowed (40 in 35).
- Tottenham's goal differential is +20, which ranks fourth in the league.
- Arsenal's goal differential (+14) is fifth in the league.
Tottenham Key Players
- Heung Min Son is Tottenham's leading scorer, with 20 goals (on 58 shots) in 32 league games.
- Harry Kane has 13 goals in 34 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Tottenham.
- Kane is Tottenham's leader in assists, with nine in 34 games (sixth in league).
Arsenal Key Players
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Brentford
D 0-0
Away
5/1/2022
Leicester City
W 3-1
Home
5/7/2022
Liverpool
D 1-1
Away
5/12/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
5/15/2022
Burnley
-
Home
5/22/2022
Norwich City
-
Away
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Manchester United
W 3-1
Home
5/1/2022
West Ham
W 2-1
Away
5/8/2022
Leeds
W 2-1
Home
5/12/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
5/16/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
5/22/2022
Everton
-
Home
