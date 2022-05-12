Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

Arsenal FC visits Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday at 2:45 PM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on USA Network. Tottenham is currently fifth in the league table, with 62 points. Arsenal is fourth, with 66.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Arsenal

Match Day: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham and Arsenal Stats

Tottenham is fourth in the Premier League in goals scored (60 in 35 games), and Arsenal is sixth in goals allowed (42 in 35).

Arsenal is seventh in the Premier League in goals scored (56 in 35 matches), and Tottenham is fifth in goals allowed (40 in 35).

Tottenham's goal differential is +20, which ranks fourth in the league.

Arsenal's goal differential (+14) is fifth in the league.

Tottenham Key Players

Heung Min Son is Tottenham's leading scorer, with 20 goals (on 58 shots) in 32 league games.

Harry Kane has 13 goals in 34 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Tottenham.

Kane is Tottenham's leader in assists, with nine in 34 games (sixth in league).

Tottenham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Brentford D 0-0 Away 5/1/2022 Leicester City W 3-1 Home 5/7/2022 Liverpool D 1-1 Away 5/12/2022 Arsenal - Home 5/15/2022 Burnley - Home 5/22/2022 Norwich City - Away

