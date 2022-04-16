Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday's slate in the Premier League will see Brighton & Hove Albion face off against Tottenham Hotspur. The game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium starts at 7:30 AM ET. Tottenham is currently fourth in the league table, with 57 points. Brighton is 11th, with 37.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Brighton

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tottenham and Brighton Stats

  • Tottenham is fourth in the Premier League offensively (1.8 goals per match), and Brighton is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).
  • Brighton has scored 28 goals in 31 games (18th in the Premier League), and Tottenham has given up 37 in 31 (sixth in league).
  • Tottenham's goal differential is +19, which ranks fourth in the league.
  • Brighton has a goal differential of -9 for the season, which is 12th in the league.

Tottenham Key Players

  • Tottenham is led by Heung Min Son, who has 17 goals in 28 games (second in league).
  • Harry Kane is Tottenham's second-leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 69 shots, 2.3 per game) in 30 league appearances.
  • Tottenham's leader in assists is Kane, who has nine (on 36 chances created) in 30 league appearances.

Brighton Key Players

Tottenham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

West Ham

W 3-1

Home

4/3/2022

Newcastle

W 5-1

Home

4/9/2022

Aston Villa

W 4-0

Away

4/16/2022

Brighton

-

Home

4/23/2022

Brentford

-

Away

4/30/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

5/7/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

Brighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Tottenham

L 2-0

Home

4/2/2022

Norwich City

D 0-0

Home

4/9/2022

Arsenal

W 2-1

Away

4/16/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

4/20/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

4/24/2022

Southampton

-

Home

4/30/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
