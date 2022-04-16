Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's slate in the Premier League will see Brighton & Hove Albion face off against Tottenham Hotspur. The game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium starts at 7:30 AM ET. Tottenham is currently fourth in the league table, with 57 points. Brighton is 11th, with 37.
How to Watch Tottenham vs. Brighton
- Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tottenham and Brighton Stats
- Tottenham is fourth in the Premier League offensively (1.8 goals per match), and Brighton is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).
- Brighton has scored 28 goals in 31 games (18th in the Premier League), and Tottenham has given up 37 in 31 (sixth in league).
- Tottenham's goal differential is +19, which ranks fourth in the league.
- Brighton has a goal differential of -9 for the season, which is 12th in the league.
Tottenham Key Players
- Tottenham is led by Heung Min Son, who has 17 goals in 28 games (second in league).
- Harry Kane is Tottenham's second-leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 69 shots, 2.3 per game) in 30 league appearances.
- Tottenham's leader in assists is Kane, who has nine (on 36 chances created) in 30 league appearances.
Brighton Key Players
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
West Ham
W 3-1
Home
4/3/2022
Newcastle
W 5-1
Home
4/9/2022
Aston Villa
W 4-0
Away
4/16/2022
Brighton
-
Home
4/23/2022
Brentford
-
Away
4/30/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
5/7/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
Brighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/16/2022
Tottenham
L 2-0
Home
4/2/2022
Norwich City
D 0-0
Home
4/9/2022
Arsenal
W 2-1
Away
4/16/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
4/20/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
4/24/2022
Southampton
-
Home
4/30/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
How To Watch
April
16
2022
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)