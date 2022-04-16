Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Saturday's slate in the Premier League will see Brighton & Hove Albion face off against Tottenham Hotspur. The game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium starts at 7:30 AM ET. Tottenham is currently fourth in the league table, with 57 points. Brighton is 11th, with 37.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Brighton

Tottenham and Brighton Stats

Tottenham is fourth in the Premier League offensively (1.8 goals per match), and Brighton is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).

Brighton has scored 28 goals in 31 games (18th in the Premier League), and Tottenham has given up 37 in 31 (sixth in league).

Tottenham's goal differential is +19, which ranks fourth in the league.

Brighton has a goal differential of -9 for the season, which is 12th in the league.

Tottenham Key Players

Tottenham is led by Heung Min Son, who has 17 goals in 28 games (second in league).

Harry Kane is Tottenham's second-leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 69 shots, 2.3 per game) in 30 league appearances.

Tottenham's leader in assists is Kane, who has nine (on 36 chances created) in 30 league appearances.

Tottenham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 West Ham W 3-1 Home 4/3/2022 Newcastle W 5-1 Home 4/9/2022 Aston Villa W 4-0 Away 4/16/2022 Brighton - Home 4/23/2022 Brentford - Away 4/30/2022 Leicester City - Home 5/7/2022 Liverpool - Away

