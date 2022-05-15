Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Burnley FC hits the pitch against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, May 15. The two Premier League clubs will play at 7:00 AM ET. Tottenham has 65 points, and is fifth in the league. Burnley has 34 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Burnley

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tottenham and Burnley Stats

  • Tottenham has scored 63 goals in 36 matches (fourth in the Premier League), and Burnley has given up 49 in 35 (10th in league).
  • Burnley is scoring 0.9 goals per game (18th in the Premier League), and Tottenham is giving up 1.1 per match (fifth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Tottenham is fourth in the league, at +23.
  • Burnley's goal differential is -17, which is 14th in the league.

Tottenham Key Players

  • Heung Min Son is Tottenham's leading scorer this season, with 21 goals in 33 games (second in league).
  • Harry Kane is Tottenham's second-leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 77 shots, 2.2 per game) in 35 league appearances.
  • Kane is Tottenham's leader in assists, with nine in 35 games (sixth in league).

Burnley Key Players

Tottenham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Leicester City

W 3-1

Home

5/7/2022

Liverpool

D 1-1

Away

5/12/2022

Arsenal

W 3-0

Home

5/15/2022

Burnley

-

Home

5/22/2022

Norwich City

-

Away

Burnley Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Wolverhampton

W 1-0

Home

4/30/2022

Watford

W 2-1

Away

5/7/2022

Aston Villa

L 3-1

Home

5/15/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

5/19/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

5/22/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011866797h
Campeonato Femenino Sub-17 UEFA 2018

How to Watch UEFA Under-17 Women's Championship: France vs. Netherlands

By Rafael Urbina17 minutes ago
imago1011988366h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Soudal Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas37 minutes ago
Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1011972912h
Premier League

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
USATSI_16742636
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Facundo Bagnis vs. Vitaliy Sachko at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1011933977h
Serie A

How to Watch Bologna vs. Sassuolo in Canada

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Cuevas at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Michael Mmoh at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy