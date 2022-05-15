Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Burnley FC hits the pitch against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, May 15. The two Premier League clubs will play at 7:00 AM ET. Tottenham has 65 points, and is fifth in the league. Burnley has 34 points, and is in 17th place.
How to Watch Tottenham vs. Burnley
- Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tottenham and Burnley Stats
- Tottenham has scored 63 goals in 36 matches (fourth in the Premier League), and Burnley has given up 49 in 35 (10th in league).
- Burnley is scoring 0.9 goals per game (18th in the Premier League), and Tottenham is giving up 1.1 per match (fifth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Tottenham is fourth in the league, at +23.
- Burnley's goal differential is -17, which is 14th in the league.
Tottenham Key Players
- Heung Min Son is Tottenham's leading scorer this season, with 21 goals in 33 games (second in league).
- Harry Kane is Tottenham's second-leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 77 shots, 2.2 per game) in 35 league appearances.
- Kane is Tottenham's leader in assists, with nine in 35 games (sixth in league).
Burnley Key Players
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Leicester City
W 3-1
Home
5/7/2022
Liverpool
D 1-1
Away
5/12/2022
Arsenal
W 3-0
Home
5/15/2022
Burnley
-
Home
5/22/2022
Norwich City
-
Away
Burnley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Wolverhampton
W 1-0
Home
4/30/2022
Watford
W 2-1
Away
5/7/2022
Aston Villa
L 3-1
Home
5/15/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
5/19/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
5/22/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
How To Watch
May
15
2022
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)