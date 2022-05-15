Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

Burnley FC hits the pitch against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, May 15. The two Premier League clubs will play at 7:00 AM ET. Tottenham has 65 points, and is fifth in the league. Burnley has 34 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Burnley

Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 AM ET

TV: USA Network

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham and Burnley Stats

Tottenham has scored 63 goals in 36 matches (fourth in the Premier League), and Burnley has given up 49 in 35 (10th in league).

Burnley is scoring 0.9 goals per game (18th in the Premier League), and Tottenham is giving up 1.1 per match (fifth in league).

In terms of goal differential, Tottenham is fourth in the league, at +23.

Burnley's goal differential is -17, which is 14th in the league.

Tottenham Key Players

Heung Min Son is Tottenham's leading scorer this season, with 21 goals in 33 games (second in league).

Harry Kane is Tottenham's second-leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 77 shots, 2.2 per game) in 35 league appearances.

Kane is Tottenham's leader in assists, with nine in 35 games (sixth in league).

Tottenham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Leicester City W 3-1 Home 5/7/2022 Liverpool D 1-1 Away 5/12/2022 Arsenal W 3-0 Home 5/15/2022 Burnley - Home 5/22/2022 Norwich City - Away

