Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's action in the Premier League will see Crystal Palace take on Tottenham Hotspur. The game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium begins at 10:00 AM ET. Tottenham is seventh in the league, with 26 points. Crystal Palace is 11th, with 20.
How to Watch Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace
- Match Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham and Crystal Palace Stats
- Tottenham is 13th in the Premier League offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Crystal Palace is 11th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).
- Crystal Palace has scored 24 goals in 17 games (eighth in the Premier League), and Tottenham has conceded 19 in 15 (sixth in league).
- Tottenham's goal differential (-1) is ninth in the league.
- Crystal Palace is seventh in the league in goal differential, at 0.
Tottenham Key Players
- Heung Min Son is Tottenham's leading scorer this year, with seven goals in 14 games (fifth in league).
- Harry Kane is Tottenham's second-leading scorer, with two goals (on 24 shots, 1.7 per game) in 14 league appearances.
- Son is Tottenham's leader in assists, with four (on 22 chances created) in 14 league appearances.
Crystal Palace Key Players
- Crystal Palace is led by Conor Gallagher, with six goals (on 24 shots) in 16 league games.
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Wilfried Zaha, with five goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 16 league appearances.
- Crystal Palace's best facilitator is Gallagher, with three assists (on 25 chances created) in 16 league appearances.
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Brentford
W 2-0
Home
12/5/2021
Norwich City
W 3-0
Home
12/19/2021
Liverpool
D 2-2
Home
12/26/2021
Crystal Palace
-
Home
12/28/2021
Southampton
-
Away
1/1/2022
Watford
-
Away
1/16/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
Crystal Palace Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Manchester United
L 1-0
Away
12/12/2021
Everton
W 3-1
Home
12/15/2021
Southampton
D 2-2
Home
12/26/2021
Tottenham
-
Away
12/28/2021
Norwich City
-
Home
1/1/2022
West Ham
-
Home
1/14/2022
Brighton
-
Away
