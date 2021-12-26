Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Sunday's action in the Premier League will see Crystal Palace take on Tottenham Hotspur. The game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium begins at 10:00 AM ET. Tottenham is seventh in the league, with 26 points. Crystal Palace is 11th, with 20.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace

Tottenham and Crystal Palace Stats

Tottenham is 13th in the Premier League offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Crystal Palace is 11th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).

Crystal Palace has scored 24 goals in 17 games (eighth in the Premier League), and Tottenham has conceded 19 in 15 (sixth in league).

Tottenham's goal differential (-1) is ninth in the league.

Crystal Palace is seventh in the league in goal differential, at 0.

Tottenham Key Players

Heung Min Son is Tottenham's leading scorer this year, with seven goals in 14 games (fifth in league).

Harry Kane is Tottenham's second-leading scorer, with two goals (on 24 shots, 1.7 per game) in 14 league appearances.

Son is Tottenham's leader in assists, with four (on 22 chances created) in 14 league appearances.

Crystal Palace Key Players

Crystal Palace is led by Conor Gallagher, with six goals (on 24 shots) in 16 league games.

The squad's second-leading scorer is Wilfried Zaha, with five goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 16 league appearances.

Crystal Palace's best facilitator is Gallagher, with three assists (on 25 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

Tottenham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/2/2021 Brentford W 2-0 Home 12/5/2021 Norwich City W 3-0 Home 12/19/2021 Liverpool D 2-2 Home 12/26/2021 Crystal Palace - Home 12/28/2021 Southampton - Away 1/1/2022 Watford - Away 1/16/2022 Arsenal - Home

Crystal Palace Schedule