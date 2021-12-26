Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Sunday's action in the Premier League will see Crystal Palace take on Tottenham Hotspur. The game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium begins at 10:00 AM ET. Tottenham is seventh in the league, with 26 points. Crystal Palace is 11th, with 20.

    How to Watch Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace

    • Match Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
    • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
    • TV: USA Network
    • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tottenham and Crystal Palace Stats

    • Tottenham is 13th in the Premier League offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Crystal Palace is 11th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).
    • Crystal Palace has scored 24 goals in 17 games (eighth in the Premier League), and Tottenham has conceded 19 in 15 (sixth in league).
    • Tottenham's goal differential (-1) is ninth in the league.
    • Crystal Palace is seventh in the league in goal differential, at 0.

    Tottenham Key Players

    • Heung Min Son is Tottenham's leading scorer this year, with seven goals in 14 games (fifth in league).
    • Harry Kane is Tottenham's second-leading scorer, with two goals (on 24 shots, 1.7 per game) in 14 league appearances.
    • Son is Tottenham's leader in assists, with four (on 22 chances created) in 14 league appearances.

    Crystal Palace Key Players

    • Crystal Palace is led by Conor Gallagher, with six goals (on 24 shots) in 16 league games.
    • The squad's second-leading scorer is Wilfried Zaha, with five goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 16 league appearances.
    • Crystal Palace's best facilitator is Gallagher, with three assists (on 25 chances created) in 16 league appearances.

    Tottenham Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Brentford

    W 2-0

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Norwich City

    W 3-0

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Liverpool

    D 2-2

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Crystal Palace

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Southampton

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Watford

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Arsenal

    -

    Home

    Crystal Palace Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Manchester United

    L 1-0

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Everton

    W 3-1

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Southampton

    D 2-2

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Tottenham

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Norwich City

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    West Ham

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Brighton

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace

    TV CHANNEL: USA Network
    Time
    10:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
